'Falling apart': How OU's offensive line continues to be problematic

OU didn’t ride the Red River wave long.
The Sooners (3-3) came down to ground level in a 21-13 loss to Kentucky (6-1) on Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. They made critical mistakes against the Wildcats despite taking down the previously No. 1-ranked Texas (4-2) the week before.
Here are five things to take away beyond the scoreboard:
Injury-riddled offensive line sparks concern
At least five offensive lineman were injured Saturday, increasing pressure on quarterback John Mateer and weakening the run game.
Frequent starters, sophomore Michael Fasusi, senior Heath Ozaeta and junior Eddy Pierre-Louis, were all out with injuries going into the game. Sophomore Ryan Fodje suffered an injury in the third quarter and played through it. Sophomore offensive lineman Peyton Joseph also went down on the field with an injury in the fourth quarter.
Venables, however, denied that the offensive line fell apart in the fourth quarter.
“I don't know,” Venables said. “I don't know, … I’d have to go back and watch the tape to see. Falling apart, I don't think I’d use that word at all.”
Despite how Venables feels, with an injury-riddled offensive line, the Sooners have less protection. Six games into 2026, they rank No. 121 in the nation in sacks allowed. They also had poor protection in the two previous seasons, ranking 99 in 2025 and 133 in 2024 in sacks allowed.
Inconsiderate having Fodje play while injured
Fodje continued to play after suffering an injury, a clear malpractice as he struggled.
He initially limped off the field after suffering an injury in the third quarter. The training staff then re-taped his leg, and he was back in the game shortly after.
Once back in the game, he continued to move around slowly and allowed two sacks on a critical drive early in the fourth quarter.
Venables explained the decision to continue to play Fodje while injured.
“I just listen to the trainers and him, what he’s telling them,” Venables said. “Some guys try to battle through that because they’re able to. He did all he could. If the trainers come over and say somebody’s out or somebody’s up, it goes according to what they say.”
Too much overthinking in offensive play-calling
The play-calling on offense becomes too creative for OU’s own good at times.
The Sooners tried a double-reverse flea flicker in the first quarter, a trick play designed to confuse the defense into thinking the offense will run instead of pass. It resulted in a sack for a loss of five yards.
OU had a successful string of plays in the first quarter, including several pass completions exceeding 10 yards, but ultimately, offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle’s overthinking cost the Sooners, having to settle for a field goal on that drive.
OU also tried a trick play on special teams in the second quarter. The Sooners lined up for a field goal before a direct snap to their holder, senior Jacob Ulrich, who attempted a jump pass, which was intercepted. They, again, went for creativity instead of going for a simple offensive play.
OU also did not hand off to a running back for the final 12 minutes of the game. Instead of simple plays designed for running backs, OU tried for explosive plays in the air.
Venables explained why the offense went away from its running backs.
“I thought we were throwing the ball efficiently in a lot of our quick game,” Venables said. “It was there, and we were moving the ball."
Manny Choice breaks out
Sophomore wide receiver Manny Choice had a breakout game despite the loss.
Choice had a career-high 98 receiving yards in his first career start. He made a tough 34-yard catch on OU's touchdown drive just before halftime.
Venables felt proud of Choice’s performance against Kentucky.
“We needed it,” Venables said. “Proud of Manny, we've been bragging on him internally, just to the team and certainly to him, just affirming his hard work and both what he's doing in special teams and out on the field. And some of it shows up in the statistical categories and sometimes, it doesn't. But he's been doing a lot of really good things, and today was a day that we needed him to step up and he did.”
In 2025, Choice played in 10 games primarily on special teams and as a reserve wide receiver. He had recorded receptions in only two previous 2026 outings, having a combined three receptions against Georgia and Texas for 24 total receiving yards.
Jake Kreul coming into form
Freshman defensive end Jake Kreul had a dominant game against the Wildcats.
Kreul recorded a team-leading 2.5 sacks. He had only 0.5 sacks on the season going into the game. He also was third on the team in tackles against the Wildcats.
One of Kreul’s sacks came when the Wildcats were on fourth and three at the OU five-yard line.
Kreul credited his coaches and teammates for his success.
“It's just the guys around me,” Kreul said. “Obviously, we have an amazing scheme that puts me in great great positions. But I've learned so much from not only (defensive end) coach (Miguel) Chavis but like the guys that are surrounding me, like Danny Okoye, P.J. Adebawore and Taylor Wein. They pour so much into me, and we're constantly feeding off each other.”
Kreul was a five-star prospect coming out of high school.