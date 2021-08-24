You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Sooners running back Marcus Major ruled ineligible for 2021 season due to academic issue, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Marcus Major

Redshirt freshman running back Marcus Major runs the ball during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against Florida at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU redshirt sophomore running back Marcus Major has been ruled ineligible for the 2021 season due to an academic issue, according to a Tuesday report from SoonerScoop's Carey Murdock.

From Millwood High School in Oklahoma City, Major carried 35 times for 187 yards and three touchdowns during the 2020 season. His best performance came in the Sooners' 55-20 Cotton Bowl win over Florida, in which he rushed nine times for 110 yards and a score.

The news of Major's plight comes as somewhat of a surprise, as he was seen practicing during portions of OU's fall camp open to the media. Running backs coach DeMarco Murray said on Aug. 17 he had high expectations for Major, who made "huge leaps" in practice last season.

Without Major, Oklahoma has just three scholarship running backs on its active roster. Redshirt junior Kennedy Brooks opted out of last season due to COVID-19 concerns, while junior Eric Gray and sophomore Tre Bradford transferred this offseason from Tennessee and LSU, respectively.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has been a beat writer covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

Load comments