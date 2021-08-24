OU football: Sooners running back Marcus Major ruled ineligible for 2021 season due to academic issue, per report

OU redshirt sophomore running back Marcus Major has been ruled ineligible for the 2021 season due to an academic issue, according to a Tuesday report from SoonerScoop's Carey Murdock.
RB Marcus Major will not be eligible to play this season for the #Sooners sources tell our @CareyAMurdock. Sources telling us it is an academic issue.— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) August 24, 2021
From Millwood High School in Oklahoma City, Major carried 35 times for 187 yards and three touchdowns during the 2020 season. His best performance came in the Sooners' 55-20 Cotton Bowl win over Florida, in which he rushed nine times for 110 yards and a score.
The news of Major's plight comes as somewhat of a surprise, as he was seen practicing during portions of OU's fall camp open to the media. Running backs coach DeMarco Murray said on Aug. 17 he had high expectations for Major, who made "huge leaps" in practice last season.
Without Major, Oklahoma has just three scholarship running backs on its active roster. Redshirt junior Kennedy Brooks opted out of last season due to COVID-19 concerns, while junior Eric Gray and sophomore Tre Bradford transferred this offseason from Tennessee and LSU, respectively.
