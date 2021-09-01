You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners unveil depth chart for season opener against Tulane

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lincoln Riley

OU head coach Lincoln Riley during practice on Aug. 17.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

The Sooners released their depth chart for the 2021 season opener on Wednesday.

The release only shows nine outright starters between OU's offensive and defense.  Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler, redshirt senior left guard Marquis Hayes and senior right guard Chris Murray were announced as starters for the Sooners' offensive lineup.

Redshirt senior defensive end Isaiah Thomas, senior defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey, redshirt junior rush linebacker Nik Bonitto, senior strong safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, senior free safety Pat Fields and redshirt sophomore cornerback Woodi Washington were named as part of OU's starting defensive unit. For the Sooners' special teams, redshirt junior Gabe Brkic return's as kicker and redshirt senior Michael Turk got the nod at punter.

The team still has ongoing position battles at H-back, running back, left tackle, center, right tackle and within seven other groups.

Oklahoma kickoffs against Tulane at 11 a.m. on Sept. 4 in Norman.

Newsletters

Tags

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

Load comments