OU football: Sooners unveil depth chart for season opener against Tulane

The Sooners released their depth chart for the 2021 season opener on Wednesday.
Depth chart vs. Tulane.
The release only shows nine outright starters between OU's offensive and defense. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler, redshirt senior left guard Marquis Hayes and senior right guard Chris Murray were announced as starters for the Sooners' offensive lineup.
Redshirt senior defensive end Isaiah Thomas, senior defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey, redshirt junior rush linebacker Nik Bonitto, senior strong safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, senior free safety Pat Fields and redshirt sophomore cornerback Woodi Washington were named as part of OU's starting defensive unit. For the Sooners' special teams, redshirt junior Gabe Brkic return's as kicker and redshirt senior Michael Turk got the nod at punter.
The team still has ongoing position battles at H-back, running back, left tackle, center, right tackle and within seven other groups.
Oklahoma kickoffs against Tulane at 11 a.m. on Sept. 4 in Norman.
