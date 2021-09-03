OU football: Predictions for Sooners' season opener against Tulane

It’s football time in Oklahoma again.
The Sooners will open their 2021 season with an 11 a.m. kickoff against Tulane on Saturday. Tulane will be the home team for the game, which was initially to be played in New Orleans but has been moved to Norman in light of Hurricane Ida.
As OU begins its quest for its eighth national championship, here are predictions from The Daily’s sports desk for the matchup against the Green Wave:
Mason Young, sports editor: Sooners 48, Green Wave 17
OU coach Lincoln Riley said earlier this week he was excited to receive an additional home game. There’s also benefits there for Sooners fans, who will get a closeup look at the maturation of Heisman frontrunner Spencer Rattler in his second season starting.
Offensively, I’ll be interested to see who becomes Rattler’s secondary targets behind sophomore standout receiver Marvin Mims, who I’ll pick to finish this contest with over 100 yards and a score. With junior receiver Theo Wease reportedly out due to injury, Rattler’s reconnection with now-healthy Austin Stogner and Jadon Haselwood becomes increasingly important. I also expect Arkansas transfer Mike Woods to catch a touchdown pass from Rattler in this one.
Defensively, the secondary rotations pique my interest. Teammates and coaches alike are anticipating strong play from safeties Key Lawrence and Justin Broiles behind entrenched starters Pat Fields and Dellarin Turner-Yell. I’ll also be keeping an eye on cornerback Justin Harrington in his return from a knee injury.
I anticipate OU will win handily, providing a solid warmup round as the quest for a College Football Playoff breakthrough ensues.
Chandler Engelbrecht, assistant sports editor: Sooners 63, Green Wave 14
When OU and Tulane met for the first time in 2017, the Green Wave scored first and even entered the second quarter tied at 14 with the Sooners. Oklahoma responded with 42 unanswered points to take a dominant 56-14 victory, but I don’t think OU will stumble out the gate this time around.
Fans will start to look for the exits by halftime. A Labor Day weekend outing at Campus Corner will be too enticing for some to stay and watch the Sooners’ second team take the field. I think Rattler’s season starts off with a three touchdown passing performance that sees him complete over 85 percent of his attempts.
Tulane had the AAC’s best ground attack in 2020, the team had 2,605 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns on 516 attempts. The Green Wave’s passing attack ranked second worst in their conference last season, so Tulane will likely look to get its run game going early. With the Sooners’ strong defensive front, however, that won’t work.
Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor: Sooners 54, Green Wave 14
OU’s high-powered offense should have no problems against the Green Wave. Whether it's the first team with Rattler, or the second team with former five-star prospect Caleb Williams, the Sooners’ offense will be hot enough to rival the 97-degree heat expected Saturday in Norman. Perhaps walk-on quarterback Ralph Rucker even gets some snaps later on.
Co-starting running backs Eric Gray and Kennedy Brooks will carry the rushing load early, but Sooners fans should familiarize themselves with walk-ons Todd Hudson and Jaden Knowles. The pair should get meaningful snaps as the No. 3 and No. 4 options, and Riley has exuded high praise for them.
For the defense, I expect the line to have a strong showing. Tulane has three underclassmen on its offensive line, and OU has redshirt junior and preseason First-Team All-American Nik Bonitto, redshirt senior Isaiah Thomas and senior Perrion Winfrey. The Green Wave’s 14 points will come when the game is all but over.
