OU football: Walk-ons Todd Hudson, Jaden Knowles set for contributing roles after Sooners' running back departures

Despite losing four scholarship running backs, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley isn’t currently worried about the position depth.
Walk-ons Todd Hudson and Jaden Knowles have impressed in training camp, in wake of Marcus Major being ruled academically ineligible, Seth McGowan and Mikey Henderson being kicked off the team for an alleged robbery in May, and most recently, Tre Bradford entering the Transfer Portal, despite being with the team for just over two months.
Although Hudson and Knowles are walk-ons, Riley added Tuesday the duo would undoubtedly get playing time even before Bradford’s departure on Aug. 30. Paired with redshirt senior Kennedy Brooks and junior Eric Gray, the Sooners don’t to move other players to running back due to Riley’s confidence in Hudson and Knowles.
“I’ve been really impressed with Jaden Knowles and Todd Hudson,” Riley said. “I really have. Honestly, even before the latest departure, both those two were certainly going to play for us, there was no question about it. (I’m) excited about those guys, we got four that we feel good about. I think that’ll be primarily what we use.”
Hudson ran for 33 yards on three carries in OU’s spring game on April 24. Knowles, who transferred from Southwestern Oklahoma State University — a Division II school in Weatherford — after his freshman year, added three carries for 31 yards and a touchdown, along with four receptions for 48 yards. Hudson, who hails from League City, Texas, recorded 20 rushing yards on eight carries last season and Knowles didn’t play.
For Gray, the depleted depth provides added pressure, although he isn’t worried due to Riley’s offensive prowess.
“You definitely have to step it up,” Gray said. “You have to be on your toes. You have to go hard in practice, you got to take care of your body after practice. … Me and Kennedy have to make sure we’re on our toes.”
However, Riley didn’t completely rule out moving other players to running back. He said he “didn’t want to jump the gun” on making any concrete decisions. One option is sophomore receiver Brian Darby, who’s buried on the depth chart and ran for over 400 yards and 13 touchdowns in high school.
Redshirt senior H-back Jeremiah Hall is also an emergency option given his offensive knowledge. Riley has even used an H-back as a primary ball-carrier before, when Dimitri Flowers finished with 115 yards on 22 carries against Iowa State in 2016 in wake of Joe Mixon’s suspension and Samaje Perine’s injury. Flowers also added three receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown in the win.
“We may look at a few guys here early and see what they do, look at a few guys behind the scenes,” Riley said. “But I would say right now, if we have injuries and lose other people we’re going to have to adjust, but right now we feel pretty good with those four guys right now going in.”
OU ranks No. 2 in the AP Top 25 Poll and has national championship expectations behind redshirt sophomore quarterback and Heisman hopeful Spencer Rattler. To complete those goals, perhaps Hudson and Knowles will be needed to bolster the rushing attack behind Brooks and Gray.
“Both of them have done a great job all camp,” Gray said. “Learning, getting ready for this situation, this opportunity for them. This is an unbelievable opportunity for both of those guys. They are very good runners, they are very hard workers. … They want it. They’re soaking up a lot of knowledge and they’re doing a great job.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.