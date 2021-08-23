OU football: Spencer Rattler, Nik Bonitto lone Sooners named to 2021 AP Preseason All-America first team

OU quarterback Spencer Rattler and linebacker Nik Bonitto were named to the AP Preseason All-America first team on Monday.
#Sooners Spencer Rattler and Nik Bonitto are first-team AP All-Americans. They're OU's only selections. https://t.co/6om0ME3YYx— Austin Curtright (@AustinCurtright) August 23, 2021
The two were the lone Sooners across AP's first and second team. Iowa State's three first-team selections were the most among Big 12 teams and tied Notre Dame for most overall.
Rattler threw for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns with seven interceptions in 11 games last season. He was also first-team AP All-Big 12 selection and co-Big 12 newcomer of the year by the season's end. He's currently on the watchlist for the Maxwell, Davey O'Brien, Walter Camp and Manning awards.
Bonitto made 32 tackles, 10.5 for loss, two pass breakups and eight sacks in 2020. He's been named to the Bednarik, Butkus and Nagurski award watchlists.
The Sooners begin their 2021 season against Tulane at 11 a.m. on Sept. 4 in New Orleans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.