OU football: Spencer Rattler, Nik Bonitto lone Sooners named to 2021 AP Preseason All-America first team

  • Updated
Spencer Rattler

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler during practice March 24.

 Photo provided/OU Athletics

OU quarterback Spencer Rattler and linebacker Nik Bonitto were named to the AP Preseason All-America first team on Monday.

The two were the lone Sooners across AP's first and second team. Iowa State's three first-team selections were the most among Big 12 teams and tied Notre Dame for most overall.

Rattler threw for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns with seven interceptions in 11 games last season. He was also first-team AP All-Big 12 selection and co-Big 12 newcomer of the year by the season's end. He's currently on the watchlist for the Maxwell, Davey O'Brien, Walter Camp and Manning awards.

Bonitto made 32 tackles, 10.5 for loss, two pass breakups and eight sacks in 2020. He's been named to the Bednarik, Butkus and Nagurski award watchlists.

The Sooners begin their 2021 season against Tulane at 11 a.m. on Sept. 4 in New Orleans.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

