OU football: Ralph Rucker named Sooners’ 3rd-string quarterback, transfer punter Michael Turk adjusting quickly

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley announced that walk-on Ralph Rucker has asserted himself as the Sooners’ No. 3 quarterback for 2021.
Rucker was a zero-star prospect out of Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas, but threw for 3,423 yards and 47 touchdowns as a senior. He beat out Penn State transfer Micah Bowens and fellow walk-ons Ben Harris and Carsten Groos for the right to back up redshirt sophomore Spencer Rattler and freshman Caleb Williams.
“He's separated himself from the rest of the group and pretty clearly established himself as our third guy, so he's done a nice job,” Riley said. “He didn't have spring ball, but he's done a good job coming in and learning our stuff and just played a little bit more consistently than those other guys he was competing with. That competition will evolve and continue but that'll be the starting point for the season.”
Season Highlights:Passing - 222/327 68% 3423yds 47TD 3INTRushing - 135 attempts 1044yds 12TD Thank you Leopard Nation for the most memorable year! https://t.co/jC7tFt8M7Y— Ralph Rucker IV (@ralph_rucker) January 5, 2021
Also, Riley clarified redshirt senior quarterback Tanner Schafer is still on the Sooners’ roster, but hasn’t been practicing much. Instead, he has taken on a mentorship role for OU’s other quarterbacks.
“He's able as a player to do some things with our younger quarterbacks to kind of help bring them along and he's got a desire to potentially coach down the line,” Riley said. “I thought that could be a good situation for everybody.”
Here’s additional notes from Thursday’s press conference regarding transfer punter Michael Turk, defensive end Reggie Grimes and OU’s other edge rushers, and place kicker Gabe Brkic:
New punter Michael Turk adjusting quickly
Arizona State graduate transfer Michael Turk arrived on OU’s campus less than two weeks ago, but has acclimated to the team quickly according to Riley.
Turk averaged the ninth-most yards per punt in the country last season with 47.2. He’s also on the watch list for the 2021 Ray Guy Award, given to the nation’s best punter.
“You look up the numbers and pull up the tape (and) immediately it’s hard not to be impressed,” Riley said. “(Redshirt senior punter Reeves Mundschau) has done a tremendous job for us no question, but it was a way to create some competition and to add somebody we thought had a chance to instantly come in and upgrade our roster and make us better.”
Turk decided to transfer to Oklahoma after ASU administered a policy blocking unvaccinated athletes from traveling to road games, according to Arizona Central.
“It had nothing to do with anything but how we treated the COVID situation and what we were going to do going forward,” Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards said Tuesday on Arizona Sports’ Doug and Wolf radio show. “We had some things in there that he didn’t agree with and that was fine. He didn’t want to leave but he decided to go somewhere else.”
Riley added that the Sooners aren’t 100 percent vaccinated, so it’d be unfair to not add Turk to the roster when he entered the transfer portal.
“We’ve got a couple guys that aren’t (vaccinated) and that’s their choice,” Riley said. “And we’re trying to find a good place to try to keep them safe, but also we don’t want to persecute guys that don’t have (the vaccine).
“We want to educate them, our hope is that we can get as many guys vaccinated as possible and our guys have done a good job, but we understand if it doesn’t get to 100 percent, there’s just things that we’ve got to do to make it work as a staff and Michael’s no different.”
Reggie Grimes comfortable ahead of sophomore season
For sophomore defensive end Reggie Grimes, football is in genes.
His father, Reggie Sr., has coached high school football in Tennessee for 11 years. He even coached Grimes and Tennessee transfer defensive back Key Lawrence through the youth football levels. Grimes credits his current success to his father’s teachings.
Grimes also learned a lot last season as OU battled COVID-related obstacles. Now that he’s more versed in the Sooners’ system, he’ll take a bigger role this season.
“I expect a lot out of Reggie this season,” outside linebackers coach Jamar Cain said. “Reggie takes coaching really well. He’s hard on himself, which is good and bad in the same instances… this last week and a half, he’s really taken off. Reggie was a heavy power rush guy, now he’s trying to throw in some pass rush moves and he’s developing really well.”
Grimes will serve as the Sooners’ backup to senior Isaiah Thomas in 2021. Cain credited Thomas and redshirt junior Nik Bonitto with helping develop Grimes’ play. The Antioch, Tennessee, native was a four-star recruit in 2019 and was ESPN’s No. 1 prospect in his state.
“At first, last season, I just didn’t get it,” Grimes said. “Then, eventually, I worked my way up in the rotation (and) by the Florida game, I’m playing a lot. Now, it’s just building more off of that. … Now it’s just being comfortable and making plays.
“I've taken huge strides in that regard... (now) I’ll just cut loose and be a football player.”
How golf helped Gabe Brkic improve his kicking
Redshirt junior kicker Gabe Brkic played a lot of Sunday golf this summer.
It was an opportunity to build camaraderie with Mundschau, long-snapper Kasey Kelleher and holder Spencer Jones — a specialist unit that’s already incredibly tight. But it also gave Brkic a window to improve his kicking.
“In golf I'll pick a target line and make sure my club swing goes straight through my target line,” Brkic said. “Same with field goals. I'll pick a little target up in the stands or something, and as long as my legs swing straight through that I'll hit a good ball.”
Across 10 games last season, Brkic made 20-of 26 field goal attempts — good for 76.9 percent of his tries — while threading all 49 of his extra point attempts. This offseason he focused on speed and strength training while also doing mental exercises.
Perhaps the low point of Brkic’s 2020 season was a missed 31-yard field goal against Texas on Oct. 10 that sent the rivalry contest to a fourth overtime. Fortunately for Brkic, the Sooners still won 53-45 and he took a valuable lesson from it.
“After that I just kind of learned not to get complacent (and) make sure I’m locked in and engaged in every situation, and just stay focused,” Brkic said. “Can’t have a lack of focus at any time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.