Former OU quarterback Jalen Hurts set to miss rest of NFL season due to blood clots

Former OU Quarterback Jalen Hurts is set to miss the rest of the NFL season following a diagnosis of blood clots in his lung and calf, the Philadelphia Eagles announced on Monday.
Hurts' condition originally came to light on Oct. 8 when he requested treatment on his calf after playing against the Los Angeles Rams. After traveling to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 11, specialists found a small blood clot after performing an ultrasound. Hurts did play in London, ultimately falling to the Jaguars 19-17.
According to CBS, Hurts underwent further testing, where he was diagnosed with a deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli. Hurts is currently being monitored and is stable. He will have to be placed on blood thinners, which do not allow him to engage in contact sports.
"Jalen's prognosis is very good, and we expect a full recovery,” his agent, Nicole Lynn, wrote on X. “We anticipate that he will have the opportunity to resume contact football activities when off the blood thinners."
Hurts played for OU during the 2019-20 season, throwing for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns. Hurts led OU to the Peach Bowl, where it lost to LSU. Hurts was drafted in the second-round pick of the NFL Draft in 2020.
This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel.