OU football: Sooners name 4 captains ahead of 2021 season opener

Oklahoma named its four captains on Monday.
𝘖𝘶𝘳 captains.#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/WupwApzHgc— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 31, 2021
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler, sixth-year senior linebacker Caleb Kelly, fifth-year senior H-back Jeremiah Hall and senior safety Pat Fields were the selections.
Rattler, who's among the favorites for the Heisman Trophy this season, threw for 3,031 yards with 34 total touchdowns last season. Hall was a first-team All-Big 12 selection last season, where he scored five touchdowns.
Kelly, who's missed 19 games the past two seasons due to injuries, was a former five-star recruit per Rivals and has logged 156 career tackles for the Sooners.
OU had just two captains last season but elected five players this season. The two-year starter Fields was also a captain on the 2020 team.
Oklahoma kicks off its season against Tulane at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 in Norman.
