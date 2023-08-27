No. 20 Oklahoma will face Arkansas State in its season opener Saturday in Norman.
The Sooners enter 2023 following a disappointing first season under head coach Brent Venables in which they finished 6-7. OU was picked third in the Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll.
Arkansas State enters its third season with Butch Jones at the helm and was picked to finish sixth in the Sun Belt's West Division in its preseason coaches poll.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game:
Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State
Date: Saturday, Sept. 2
Kickoff time: 11 a.m.
TV channel: ESPN
Radio: Directory
Depth chart prediction podcast and video
Pregame Reading
OU Daily's annual football print publication is scheduled to drop on racks around campus on Aug. 29. Check out some stories included early:
'DNA has been proven': Why those who know Brent Venables best say he will lead Sooners to success now, in SEC
While en route from Norman to South Carolina on a private jet to interview Brent Venables, O…
'He's gonna have them ready': How Emmett Jones prepares young OU receiving core for crucial 2023 season
When Skyline High School’s coaches held meetings and film sessions during the 2006 season, D…
In the midst of OU strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt’s grueling summer workouts …
'Highly experienced and competitive': Sooners' revamped defensive line embracing camaraderie, competition
One of the most intense battles Oklahoma’s defensive line endured over the offseason was cen…
From the moment he shook Da’Jon Terry’s hand, defensive lineman Jonah Laulu imagined lining …
Inside OU's decision to bring football tailgating back to Lindsey Street: From pony kegs to presidency
As thousands dressed in crimson navigated toward the Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturdays …
In the quiet, dejected Clemson locker room following its 49-28 loss to Ohio State in the 202…