Sooner Schooner

Sooner Schooner during the OU football spring game on April 22.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

No. 20 Oklahoma will face Arkansas State in its season opener Saturday in Norman.

The Sooners enter 2023 following a disappointing first season under head coach Brent Venables in which they finished 6-7. OU was picked third in the Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll.

Arkansas State enters its third season with Butch Jones at the helm and was picked to finish sixth in the Sun Belt's West Division in its preseason coaches poll.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game:

Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Kickoff time: 11 a.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Radio: Directory

Depth chart prediction podcast and video

Pregame Reading

OU Daily's annual football print publication is scheduled to drop on racks around campus on Aug. 29. Check out some stories included early:

Newsletters

