No. 20 Oklahoma will face Arkansas State in its season opener Saturday in Norman.

The Sooners enter 2023 following a disappointing first season under head coach Brent Venables in which they finished 6-7. OU was picked third in the Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll.

Arkansas State enters its third season with Butch Jones at the helm and was picked to finish sixth in the Sun Belt's West Division in its preseason coaches poll.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game:

Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Kickoff time: 11 a.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Radio: Directory

