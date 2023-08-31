OU athletics announced Thursday a new athlete services division, building on its NIL operation by "investing in more personalized resources for student athletes."
By expanding the current infrastructure, the Sooners' athletes will likely earn more opportunities to benefit on their NIL. The new division is also bolstered by multiple new hires, including an executive general manager and an athlete revenue analyst who will both work with OU coaches.
“At OU, our student-athletes come first,” OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione said in a statement. “Our new Athlete Services Division builds upon our NIL program, taking us beyond merely supporting our student-athletes in their pursuit to benefit from their own NIL to a state where they have access to comprehensive educational services and resources. OU Athletics is the flagship brand to drive distinct value for student-athletes."
Per a university release, Toby Baldwin, who was named OU’s Executive Associate Athletic Director for NIL and Operational Advancement in 2022, will coordinate the division’s athlete-facing education, advocacy and transactional services.
"By creating the opportunity for them to pair their personal brand with the power of OU’s legacy," Castiglione said. "We pave the way to lifelong success. The Athlete Services Division will fortify us in our efforts to do just that, while also continuing to position OU as a trailblazer in all of college athletics.”
The new division is launching in partnership with Altius Sports Partners.