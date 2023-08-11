From the moment he shook Da’Jon Terry’s hand, defensive lineman Jonah Laulu imagined lining up opposite the 6-foot-3, 321-pounder during practice. The thought alone was enough to deter him from ever doing so.
“When we’re doing individual drills, I already made it a statement that I’m not going against Da’Jon,” Laulu said. “I’m not doing (any) drills with him.”
Terry’s size is what convinced him to step away from the basketball court to play football during his senior year of high school. It’s also what attracted the Sooners — the Big 12’s second-worst run defense in 2022 — to the redshirt senior when he entered the transfer portal on May 26.
It didn’t take long for the largest member of Oklahoma’s defensive line to make his impact felt on the run game. The late transition to the sport, however, provided him with difficulties rushing the passer. After spending two seasons in the Big 12 with Kansas, Terry transferred to Tennessee to use his strengths more adequately in the run-heavy SEC but has kept it a goal to refine his pass rush skills.
“When you’re a big guy like (Da’Jon) and you play with effort and play low leveraged like he does, you should do well in the run game. Pass rushing is an art, it doesn't come as natural. You have to use your hands a lot, work your body, shoulder rotation, inside foot turn, and being so big it's hard to do those things,” former NFL defensive end Marcus Howard, who’s worked with Terry the past two seasons, said. “That was the big thing we worked on and I think he picked a lot of it up and he's greatly improved.”
Through emphasizing the pass-rush part of his game, Terry has grown confident in his ability and transferred back to a more pass-heavy Big 12 to showcase it.
“This year, I’m going to show everybody that I can rush the passer along with stopping the run,” Terry said. “That was the reason why I came back to the Big 12, a pass (heavy) conference.
“And, honestly, I’m going to be an All-American this year.”
Terry has worked alongside Howard, a First-Team All-SEC honoree in 2007 with Georgia, to pursue his aspirations. Howard credits the big games as the driving force for his All-SEC nod, including a three-sack performance with a fumble recovery touchdown that led him to the 2008 Sugar Bowl MVP.
“You have to come out of the gate (playing) hard,” Howard said. “Your teammates and coaches have to see you playing fast and playing hard from the jump. And (Da’Jon) has to show up at the big time games.
“The Red River (Rivalry), he has to show up at that game.”
From Baker Mayfield and Mark Andrews’ go-ahead 59-yard touchdown in 2017 to CeeDee Lamb’s three-touchdown showing in 2019, the game is seemingly a precursor to the award. After conceding 585 yards of total offense en route to its worst shutout loss ever — a 49-0 Red River blowout — in last season’s matchup, Oklahoma could use a standout game from Terry in this year’s rendition of the rivalry.
Terry will have his work cut out for him to achieve All-American status. After struggling to find the field during his first three seasons, Terry started seven of the Volunteers’ 13 contests in 2022, compiling 16 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, and two sacks. His production was decent, but doesn’t live up to the All-American standard he’s aiming for with the Sooners.
For Terry, coming out of the gates strong is especially important. After missing Tennessee’s spring practices, he transferred to the Sooners after theirs had already concluded.
Though he didn’t arrive until June 2, Terry’s first two months of learning the Sooners’ defense have been seamless.
“He's a guy that so far has been a tremendous teammate, a guy that has come in here and put his nose down and gone to work,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said of Terry. “That's the thing that stands out, obviously he's got a lot of experience, but his learning curve had to be really fast to catch up with the guys that were in the system last year, but he has done that and he's accelerated that.”
Head coach Brent Venables expected a smooth transition from the moment he first spoke to Terry.
“I fell in love with him the first time I spoke to him, and then every conversation (after that) it was more of the same,” Venables said. “Every conversation I had and every question, well beyond the field, I just wanted to find out who he was as a human being, as a leader, as a young person chasing his dreams, as a teammate, that was important to me as well and to us. We haven't done a whole lot yet on the field with him but he got all the other stuff right from a transition standpoint.
“Being a summer guy, he doesn't have a resume with us yet when it comes to the playing and the improvement and all that kind of stuff but he's all those things I just said. And that fits the mold of what we want. His focus and his toughness and his ambition will make that group better.”
Terry credits Venables, a defensive-minded head coach, along with defensive tackles coach Todd Bates’ NFL-grooming track record with defensive tackles as the primary reasons he chose OU.
It was a match made in heaven, as Bates was looking to add experience and size, two boxes Terry checks, to a defensive line often pushed around last season.
“(We needed) help right now from guys that can come in and play right away, and (he) answered the call,” Bates said of what attracted him to Terry in the transfer portal. “DJ has really come in here and put his head down and just grinded. When you come into a new place, even if you’ve played (a lot of) ball, the last thing you want to do to win that locker room is to come in talking a bunch, and (he) came in working a bunch.
“When you work out, it normally does. It’s going to work out for him because of how humble (he’s) been, and (he’s) come into a room that’s embraced him.”
Terry has found his footing with OU in a couple of months with the team, and fulfills one of the primary weaknesses that led it to a disappointing 2022. He now approaches the season with high expectations and a desire to prove his ability as a pass rusher, an NFL talent and a force on the Sooners’ defense.
“I’m here right now so I can chase my dreams (of) pursuing the NFL,” Terry said, “And I know people might not think I can be an All-American, but I’m going to show them, I’m going to be an All-American.”