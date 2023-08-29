Jaren Kanak didn’t know how to compete at linebacker before he joined Oklahoma.
According to head coach Brent Venables, the sophomore had some “dips in the hills” last season but has found his role as the Sooners’ starting middle linebacker.
“He was just a skilled player,” Venables said. “That's not an indictment on (him), but he just had a lot that he didn't know. There were a lot of first times.”
In one season, Kanak discovered the correct footing, defensive stance and what to watch for on the field. At times, he flashed his athletic potential on the field.
Kanak notched 24 total tackles and one tackle for loss last season. His best performance came against Nebraska on Sept. 17 when he tallied a game-high 10 tackles, forced a fumble and recovered one in the Sooners’ win 49-14 win over the Cornhuskers.
Kanak’s role remained limited, however. Venables credits the unrelenting work from Kanak as to how he’s positioned himself this season.
“He has worked tirelessly,” Venables said. “(He’s put) himself in a position to be capable of playing good quality football, and he's nowhere close to what he's gonna be. It's a young group, and I can really say the same thing about a lot of them.”
Venables thinks Kanak has much more room to grow in his second season. Venables has a history of developing All-American linebackers like Rocky Calmus, Isaiah Simmons and Ben Boulware.
He has the same vision for Kanak, who joined the Sooners as a four-star recruit. Kanak will join Stutsman and Justin Harrington as the leaders of OU’s defensive backfield, which hopes to help turn the program around from a 6-7 season.
“He's really improved,” Venables said. “He'll make tremendous improvement during the season. … There's a lot going on there. He'll be baptized during the season. I have no illusions of grandeur. That's going to happen but I bet on people, and we've got an amazing group of people in the linebacker room.”
Here are three more takeaways from Venables’ Tuesday press conference:
Oklahoma prioritizing in-state recruits
Venables has not been shy about his inside-out approach when recruiting talent for the Sooners’ future classes.
Since taking the job at OU, Venables has made it a priority to land athletes and land the right players in the state of Oklahoma. In the next two recruiting classes, OU has already landed seven commitments from in-state athletes, eight if you include five-star defensive lineman David Stone, who is from Del City, Oklahoma.
“It's one thing to talk about it but it's another thing to do it,” Venables said. “Being accessible to the high school coaches, welcoming and then staying in constant communication. There's lots of ways to do that. But, nothing better than having a body present in the school.
“We're not offering guys out of charity, these are guys that we feel like can help us win at a really high level. It's been fun. I really enjoyed the whole recruiting process, the tough losses along the road, as well as the great wins.”
Venables and the entire staff is committed to find the best players in the state and put them in a position to succeed. Oklahoma’s 2024 recruiting class currently ranks
“This is a player's game,” Venables said. “My job is to recruit and have the best, strongest roster we can put together. Anytime you get an elite player, you put a lot of hard work into the process. Sometimes years go into recruiting a prospect, so when it goes your way, obviously there's a reason to celebrate and you celebrate hard, but don't celebrate long.”
Developing Arnold for the future
While redshirt senior Dillon Gabriel is the leader of Oklahoma’s offense this season, the Sooners are vying for freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold, a former five-star recruit, to lead them into the SEC.
With a slew of non-Power 5 opponents in the first three games of OU’s season, Arnold may have an opportunity to get game reps. The only action he’s seen is in the spring game, which was highlighted by a 30-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Gavin Freeman and a 53-yard scamper that was later called back.
These games, if they turn into blowouts, might give the freshman quarterback an opportunity to develop his craft before he’s thrown into the fire next season.
“You want to develop your roster,” Venables said. “He’s our No. 2 quarterback, but — other than the spring game — you don't have any real game experience. (We) don't want the first time that (he’s) in a real game to be when you don't have any other options.
“All of us have kind of a vision for what that's going to look like at the appropriate time. Jackson's hard working, smart and distinctive, highly skilled guy that has a tremendous ceiling. … He'll be ready when he's given his opportunity.”
Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby know what their plan is moving forward, especially with Gabriel likely entering his final season of college football. Arnold, for now, is the next guy in order to take over the Sooners’ quarterback position in the near future.
“There's no doubt that Dillon is our undisputed quarterback,” Venables said. “We know that Dillon won't be here next year. We've got to prepare for that day, as well. Like with all positions we’re going to have to have a plan for that, and we do.”
Update on Julie Venables’ breast cancer
Venables gave an update on his wife, Julie, who was diagnosed with breast cancer on June 16.
While standing at the lectern on Tuesday, Oklahoma’s head coach wore a pink wristband, signaling his support for his wife’s battle with cancer.
If you look closely at Brent’s left wrist he’s wearing a pink wristband in front of his watch. #Sooners coach likely donning it in support of his wife, Julie. pic.twitter.com/UnerCvqJcH— Jason Batacao (@J_batacao) August 29, 2023
“Julie, she's doing good,” Venables said. “Probably looking at at some point in time here in the near future, we'll probably have to do some chemotherapy.”
Venables' mother, Nancy Schumaker, died of cancer in 2005, while Brent served as an Oklahoma assistant.
“Things have gone well up to this point,” Venables said, “all things considered.”