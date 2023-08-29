Rondell Bothroyd didn’t even look at OU’s depth chart when it was unveiled Tuesday morning.
The redshirt senior Wake Forest transfer, who is entering his sixth season and has started 31 collegiate games, is focused on his position group and making sure the room is prepared for the Sooners’ season opener. Bothroyd knew he was a starter ahead of time so he wasn’t worried about any lists.
“I’ve just got to worry about me and our room and just practice as hard as we can every day,” Bothroyd said. “ … Nothing’s really set in stone, we’ve got to compete every day because our room is really deep. It could be me and (junior Ethan Downs) and then next week it could be (redshirt senior Trace Ford) and (sophomore R Mason Thomas).”
Bothroyd and Ford arrived in Norman during the spring together and in addition to both being named starters, they’ve established a close relationship on and off the field. The two bonded over struggling to learn head coach Brent Venables’ complicated playbook and Ford even introduced Bothroyd to his favorite Thai food spot in Norman.
Naturally shy, Bothroyd’s lone concern was building chemistry with his teammates at OU when he decided to transfer.
“It's been so fun,” Bothroyd said of his time in Norman thus far. “The best part is the guys in the locker room … You don't know how the locker room is going to take you in and all that but it's been fun. The coaches are accepting and getting to know everybody in the facilities has been really positive.”
Growing up in Manchester, Connecticut, Bothroyd never imagined he’d be living in Norman or playing football at Oklahoma. He remembers watching former Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield and coach Lincoln Riley’s potent offenses in high school.
After totaling 30 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six sacks, five quarterback hurries and three pass breakups in 2022, Venables, defensive line coach Todd Bates and defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis are happy to have him.
“Rondell is physical, he’s heavy handed,” Venables said Tuesday. “He's got a lot of natural ability, good instincts. He's played a lot of ball and has experience so he knows the difference between a max protection and a zone cut off play. … Those are things that come from both experience and just a natural feel for the game and then he’s just consistent.”
Bothroyd said Bates and Chavis have helped his confidence tremendously throughout the process.
“They’ve been great,” Bothroyd said. “All the time, they'll text us saying, ‘We're up in the staff room watching film if you guys want to come watch.’ Coach Chavis makes cut ups for us all the time and then before practice we’ll do walkthroughs and before the walkthrough, they just try to instill what's important, what's the key.”
While he’s preparing for his sixth season opener, it’s different this time knowing it’s his last one. He said he obviously wants to produce stats and build his resume going forward but what’s Bothroyd’s main goal for his one season with the Sooners?
“For me personally, I want to win. I guess that’s a team goal … Produce as much as I can to help win, obviously stats and all that. (I want to) have fun, play hard and enjoy everyone around me because it’s my last year in college football. But I’d say winning mostly.”