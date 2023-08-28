OU announced five captains Monday ahead of its season opener against Arkansas State on Saturday.
Week One Captains 🫡@Billy2Bowman @showw_3 @Mckade64 @Drake_stoops @FbStutsman #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/o9KSU4pB4o— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 28, 2023
Redshirt seniors offensive lineman McKade Mettauer and wide receiver Drake Stoops were chosen to represent the Sooners' offense. Junior defensive back Billy Bowman, redshirt senior Justin Harrington and junior linebacker Danny Stutsman will serve as OU's defensive captains against the Red Wolves.
Mettauer was the only Sooners offensive lineman to start all 13 games last season. Stoops made 10 starts and caught 39 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.
Bowman started nine games last season and made a career-high 60 tackles, including two for loss.
Harrington, who didn't start a game last season and was given a second chance to return to the team before the 2022 season after entering the transfer portal, compiled 23 tackles and an interception a year ago. He opened up after practice Monday about his journey from being without a team to being named an OU captain.
"I haven't had a chance to really sit back and take it in but I do have respect for it," Harrington said. "And that really just shows how my teammates care about me and what they think about me and what my coaches think about me as well.
"Last year, the role that I had wasn't too big of a role, but I'm just staying consistent and just knowing what my morals and values are just being a natural leader ... I take it really seriously."
Stutsman led the Big 12 in tackles last season with 125. He also finished 2022 with 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions.
The Sooners kick off against Arkansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday in Norman on ESPN.