Tyler Guyton has finally solidified his spot on Oklahoma’s offensive line.
The redshirt junior has seemingly earned his starting spot as OU’s starting left tackle in 2023 after starting five games and appearing in 10 total contests last season.
In 400 snaps, the Manor, Texas, native allowed two sacks and no hits on the quarterback in 2022. Guyton isn’t taking his new role for granted and is embracing the opportunity to potentially be the next Sooners offensive lineman drafted in the NFL.
“There's a whole new, different type of mindset,” Guyton said after practice on Monday. “It's not just like I'm filling in a spot. I'm starting, this is my position and this is my line. I'm the keeper of my brothers. I'm ready to do my job.
“I feel like I just take it a lot more seriously. I know everything. I know the ins and outs. I know personnel. I know what I need to do, what I don't need to do. Everything's changed.”
Despite the newfound expectations, OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has instilled a group mindset for his unit. Guyton knows he has to hold himself and other linemen accountable, despite the potential for his own accolades.
He credits his mindset to Bedenbaugh, who has upped the intensity in head coach Brent Venables’ second season.
“I feel like he’s turned it up a notch,” Guyton said. “He’s holding us to a higher standard under Venables. Everything is amped up. The yelling, making sure everything is 100% correct, right footwork, angles and everything.”
Last season, former running back Eric Gray garnered a career-high 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns behind the Sooners’ offensive front. Guyton wants to allow for the same success this season, as running backs Jovantae Barnes, Marcus Major and Gavin Sawchuk are vying for the top role in Oklahoma’s backfield.
“Somewhat, but not really,” Guyton said when asked if he thinks this is his year to shine. “I feel like the offensive line is a unit. If the rest of us aren't doing good, then I'm not doing good. We have to check that together. We're not together when nobody's doing good. It doesn't matter if I'm doing good, somebody else is doing bad. We all have to play together. I don't think it's an individual thing, it’s a unit thing.”
Guyton credits a lot of his offseason growth to redshirt senior offensive tackle Walter Rouse. He’s learned from the Stanford transfer’s work ethic and pass-blocking technique to become a more versatile blocker on the line.
“I feel like I was a little bit of a one dimensional pass blocker,” Guyton said. “But, now, I feel like I have a little bit of variety now, especially with my hands because I've changed it up a little bit. I got that from (Walter) and his game experience.”
As No. 20 Oklahoma moves toward its season-opening contest against Arkansas State at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Norman, Guyton has a goal in mind other than winning.
“Seven yards per carry, straight up,” Guyton said. “Dominate all day.”