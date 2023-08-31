Dillon Gabriel

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the Walk of Champions on Oct. 15.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma announced changes to game day policies and tailgating procedures for the 2023 season on Thursday morning, including an altered path on its “Walk Of Champions” route. 

With the return of tailgating on Lindsey Street, OU’s buses will now drop off players and coaches at the Lindsey Street and Asp Avenue intersection, southwest of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners’ coaches and players will then walk east on Lindsey before turning north on Jenkins Avenue and into the stadium’s entrance. 

The new “Walk Of Champions” path will begin approximately two hours and 15 minutes before kickoff. Oklahoma will be led by the Sooner Schooner, Pride of Oklahoma and OU Spirit while they walk down the new route. 

Last season, OU’s route for “Walk Of Champions” began at Headington Hall and the team would then walk down Jenkins before walking into the stadium. 

The Sooners open their season against Arkansas State at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2 in Norman.

