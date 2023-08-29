Oklahoma coach Brent Venables hustled to the podium inside the MidFirst Bank East Stadium Club Tuesday, prepared to answer reporters’ questions about the Sooners’ depth chart that had dropped an hour and 15 minutes earlier.
“Alright. Year of efficiency,” Venables said after he arrived a few minutes too early while the program’s official radio partner was still preparing to go live.
Efficiency. Despite all the buzzwords emphasized during OU’s offseason and fall training camp like “competitive depth,” improving his team’s efficiency in 2023 has been Venables’ purpose.
Whether it be in critical situations such as third and fourth downs, in the red zone, clock management or even managing the minutes throughout his day. He’s fielded numerous questions about improving his management in specific areas since last season, but what was Venables’ overarching efficiency goal this offseason?
“To me, get better on defense,” Venables, who spoke for 50 minutes, said. “Which is, as I said, X number of months ago, and I've said it multiple times since, get better on defense. What does that mean? It means get better on defense. All of it. So, I feel like we've done that.
“And some of it, I didn't have to learn. I just knew when I was in the middle of it, we're not good at XYZ. We’ve got to get better at XYZ, precision, timing, physicality and execution.”
Venables was brutally honest about his team defensively last season, admitting Oklahoma didn’t have “great leadership inside,” was “soft in short yardage situations” and “didn’t really have backups last year.” Ted Roof, the Sooners’ defensive coordinator, said Monday he calls plays but Venables overrides when needed.
OU’s head coach reflected on his defensive involvement during the offseason and is reevaluating ways to be better. However, he added the dynamic between him and Roof is here to stay.
“Just being more efficient overall,” Venables said. “To me, (I’m) trying to do what I know how to do, as well as I can do it. Kind of being involved isn't where I need to be, I need to be completely involved. Defensively, not that they need my help, but that's what I know. That's how I got to this position. And I think a year ago, I was certainly involved but not to the depth that I think that I felt like I needed to be after evaluating all of it.
“So, it's going to be a collective thing just like every other defensive staff I've ever been a part of. … Everybody has their role, but this is something that I feel like that's one area that I know I, without question, can do a good job of just being another voice, another mind and another body to help out.”
He also identified special teams as an area he thinks his team can improve its efficiency.
Against West Virginia on Nov. 12, the Sooners had a chance to go into halftime up 10-0, but instead allowed a 42-yard Mountaineers kick return, which eventually resulted in a touchdown. Instances like that are what Venables has honed in on from tape ahead of this season.
“We had 10 touchbacks last year, and we gave up 10 touchdowns as a result,” Venables said. “So, we’ve got to be much better (in special teams) consistently and covering kicks. I think in four or five of our losses, we gave up an explosive kickoff return at a really critical time in the game.”
Though Venables is fixated on being more efficient in all aspects, he’s more confident than ever in himself and the direction he’s building his program. While he’s making some minimal adjustments that go along with finishing your first season 6-7, Venables believes in the vision he set when he arrived.
While his confidence was exuded Tuesday with his punctuality and smile, Venables said he’s feeling anxious about the season. Different than last season though as he realizes he didn’t have a blueprint for being a head coach and he now knows what to expect against Arkansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday when he walks onto the sideline.
“I've never once been one to lack confidence just because the preparation that you put in and the work that you put in develops a confidence and a clear vision for where you're going,” Venables said. “But, (I’m) anxious, and (I) didn't have the ability to anticipate a lot of things (last season).
“Now, there's a level of anticipation with what game day is going to be like from an organizational standpoint or the Friday walkthroughs or all those kinds of things.”