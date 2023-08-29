Oklahoma announced its depth chart on Tuesday ahead of its first game against Arkansas State on Saturday.
Seemingly the biggest surprise was the running backs room, where the offseason battle was thought to come down to sophomore Jovantae Barnes, redshirt freshman Gavin Sawchuk and redshirt senior Marcus Major.
Though Barnes rushed for 519 yards last season, the most of OU’s returning backs, and Sawchuk impressed with a 100-yard performance in OU’s 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl loss, both were listed behind co-starters Major and junior walk-on Tawee Walker.
Major is entering his fifth season with the Sooners after rushing for a career-high 227 yards in 2022. Walker transferred to OU from junior college prior to last season and tallied 62 yards, eighth most on the team, on 18 attempts. Head coach Brent Venables touted Walker’s consistency and availability as key factors in the decision.
“He does a lot of little things right,” Venables said. “He plays really strong behind his pads and he's always falling forward. Those are the reasons why he's created an opportunity for himself.
“We've had some guys that are limited here and there, nothing long term, but that's created an opportunity for him (and) he's taken advantage of it. That's the biggest thing.”
One of the biggest question marks entering Tuesday was the starter at cheetah. Redshirt senior Justin Harrington earned the starting job over Indiana transfer Dasan McCullough, a freshman All-American with the Hoosiers in 2022.
In addition to starting, Harrington was named one of OU’s five team captains for week one.
“He’s a vocal leader (and) competes at an incredibly high level,” Venables said of Harrington. “He's been consistent with his body of work and his commitment to understanding the details and then consistently has made plays. … He's really starting to understand all of it around him, which is how he's coming into his own as a player.”
Listed opposite redshirt senior Woodi Washington at cornerback is sophomore Gentry Williams, a former consensus four-star recruit who appeared in 12 games last season. Despite listing Williams as the starter, Venables said the competition for the second cornerback spot is “ongoing” and will rotate through multiple players.
Venables is especially impressed with the abundance of young talent at the spot. Freshman Jasiah Wagoner and redshirt sophomore Kani Walker are listed as co-second stringers behind Washington, while junior Kendel Dolby and freshman Makari Vickers will share backup duties.
“I expect to play a lot of guys at the corner position,” Venables said. “We have tremendous youth there, and we gotta get these guys grown up quickly.”
Junior Billy Bowman earned the nod at strong safety with former five-star recruit Peyton Bowen backing him up. Redshirt senior Reggie Pearson and senior Key Lawrence are listed as co-starters at free safety.
Pearson is entering his first season with the Sooners after spending three years at Wisconsin and two at Texas Tech.
The experience and maturity he brings to a secondary with four fellow upperclassmen, three sophomores and six freshmen was a selling point for Venables and Co.
“Instincts, physicality, experience,” Venables said when asked what attracted him to Pearson. “Once I visited with him, (I realized he’s) very mature, focused, driven, quiet (and) just about his business, so I felt culturally he would fit in. (He) never asked for any guarantees whatsoever, just wanted a fresh start (and) an opportunity to play in this defensive system.”
Venables noted the Sooners’ buzzword of the offseason — “competitive depth” — when talking about special teams. Sophomore Gavin Freeman and redshirt junior LV Bunkley-Shelton will return punts with redshirt senior Drake Stoops backing them up.
Bowen was listed as a co-kick returner along with junior Jalil Farooq and Bowman. After a poor showing in 2022, Venables won’t shy away from using key position players, including Bowman, to improve special teams.
“We lost five games by one score, so I don’t think we’re in any position whatsoever to (save him),” Venables said. “Save him for what? We’re trying to win. Field position was something that we didn’t win. We were actually very poor last year in creating field position.
“It’s amazing what an additional two-yard average can do for you (in terms of) winning and losing and scoring and not scoring. ... We want all the weapons we can have back there to score and create field position.”
The Sooners are undecided at punter and listed three co-starters there — redshirt freshman Ashton Logan and redshirt seniors Josh Plaster and Luke Elzinga. OU is attempting to replace Michael Turk, who claimed consecutive All-Big 12 First Team honors in his two seasons with the Sooners.
“We're trying to figure that out,” Venables said. “(Plaster), (Elzinga) and (Logan) are all battling it out and they all have different strengths and weaknesses. That'll continue to work itself out.”