Students can prepare for Thanksgiving break through a range of events this week, whether it’s the International Gala, various community service events or the biennial iron pour. Explore what campus organizations are hosting the week before Thanksgiving break.
Monday
International Education Week: Donuts in Farzaneh, 9 to 10:30 a.m.: Education Abroad invites students for donuts to celebrate International Education Week and global engagement in the Millie C. Audas Lounge in Farazaneh Hall.
Vietnamese Student Association November Matcha Pop Up, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: OU’s Vietnamese Student Association will be serving matcha lattes on the South Oval for students looking for a treat between classes.
ISE Graduate School Talk, noon to 1 p.m.: Alpha Pi Mu and Engineering Student Life will host Kash Barker, who has a doctorate in systems engineering, to discuss industrial and systems engineering careers with students while enjoying pizza in Gallogly Hall Room 126.
Girls Night, 7 to 8:30 p.m.: OU Gaming Club will host a girls night to play games like Roblox, Mario Kart and Marvel Rivals in the Cross B DIY Space.
Manhood Monday: How to be a Leader??, 7 to 9 p.m.: Omega Psi Phi will give a presentation and host a panel to advise students on how to carry themselves. Afterward, a dinner will be provided by the African and African American Studies department in Gaylord Hall Room 1140.
Tuesday
International Education Week: International Trivia, 10 a.m. to noon: Education Abroad will host a trivia event to learn about other countries, cultures and experiences in the Oklahoma Memorial Union, just outside of Starbucks.
Gallogly College of Engineering United Way Campaign Fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Engineering Student Life will support the University’s United Way Campaign with a baked potato bar fundraiser at Gallogly Hall Room 126. Limited potatoes will be available.
Community Engagement RSO Development Series - Networking Across, noon to 2 p.m.: The Office of Student Life and What To Do invite students to work on networking and leadership skills while enjoying lunch in the Oklahoma Memorial Union Heritage Room.
WIB x WIF Mocktail, 2 to 3 p.m.: Women in Finance and Women in Business invite students to connect and network over mocktails in the Adams Hall Finance Suite.
Chinese Paper Cutting Night!, 5 to 6:30 p.m.: Students are invited to join the Chinese Language and Culture club in making Chinese paper art in Kaufman Hall Room 221b.
Developing Future Leaders: The Student Leadership Challenge Workshop, 6 to 7:30 p.m.: Hosted by the Student Society of Human Relations, this workshop aims to equip students with impactful leadership skills in the Physical Science Center Room 416.
Friendsgiving Potluck, 6 to 8 p.m.: The Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers will host a potluck for students to enjoy food and time with friends in Devon Energy Hall Room 270.
KSA Pocha Night, 7 to 9 p.m.: Enjoy a range of food from small businesses with the Korean Student Association in Jim Thorpe Multicultural Center Multipurpose Rooms A, B and C.
Wednesday
Iron Pour Fall 2026, noon to 5 p.m.: Fired Up Sculpture Club invites students to its biennial event to celebrate and learn about the craft of cast iron sculpture at the sculpture yard outside Fred Jones Jr. Art Center.
PB&J Service Project w/ Food and Shelter, 5:30 to 7 p.m.: Join Norman Rotaract Club in making peanut butter and jam sandwiches for Food & Shelter while enjoying catering from Raising Cane’s in Adams Hall Room 3210.
PESA Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: The Peruvian Student Association will be selling empanadas, pies and alfajores at Kaufman Hall to share Latin American cuisine and support PESA.
Thursday
Hot Cocoa Bar, 8:30 to 10:45 a.m.: School of Computer Science and Computer Science Student Board will serve hot cocoa at Devon Energy Hall Room 151 as a treat to celebrate the nearing Thanksgiving break.
HASA Bake Sale, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Hispanic American Student Association will host a bake sale fundraiser to support the Center for Children and Families Inc. toy drive on the South Oval.
Chili Cook-Off, 5 to 8 p.m.: Gamma Phi Beta will host its annual chili cook-off competition, in which the winner receives prize money and a trophy, at the Gamma Phi Beta house.
AGGS Thanksgiving Potluck, 6 to 9 p.m.: Hosted by the Association of Geography Graduate Students for an evening of food and friendship, bring a dish or enjoy catering at Sarkey’s Energy Center Rooms 410, 442 and 446.
Friday
International Gala, 6 to 10 p.m.: Join the International Advisory Committee in celebrating the international community and connection with dinner at Sam Noble Museum of Natural History.
Women in Business Leadership Conference, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: JCPenney Leadership Program invites students to hear from keynote speaker Rachel Means and a panel discussion at Thurman J. White Forum Building in Corridor B. Dress code is business professional and breakfast and lunch will be provided.
Plates & Salam: A BMI Potluck, 6 to 8:30 p.m.: Black Muslim Initiative will host a potluck for students to connect and share cuisine in Gallogly Hall Room 127.
This story was edited by Macey Thaxton. Kylie Caldwell, Brooks Davis and Kennedy Johnson copy edited this story.