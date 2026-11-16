OU announced it surpassed its $2 billion fundraising goal and extended the goal to $3 billion for its Lead On campaign.

The university announced the achievement and new goal on Nov. 13 at OU's Annual Gala: Milestones and Momentum. The Lead On campaign was originally announced in October 2022 with an intent to support affordable education, research and innovation and healthcare in Oklahoma.

"Reaching our original $2 billion goal is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the unwavering dedication of the OU Family, …" OU President Joseph Harroz Jr said in a press release. "This next chapter of Lead On will help us build on that progress, pursue even greater possibilities and change lives."

Since the campaign's announcement four years ago, over 85,000 alums and other supporters have donated, including 47,000 first-time donors, 44,700 gifts of less than $100 and 362 gifts of $1 million or more.

Throughout the campaign, contributions have led to various expansions and renovations to OU facilities, including a $15 million contribution supporting the renovation and expansion of Jacobson Hall, now containing the Jones Family Welcome Center; a $20 million contribution supporting OU's baseball and football programs; a $6 million contribution establishing OU's largest scholarship endowment dedicated to first-generation Price College of Business students; and a $150 million contribution from Harold Hamm to advance health education and research, which is the largest single gift in university history.

With this expanded goal, the Lead On campaign says that it will focus on the same priorities, aiming to further build on the goals of its strategic plan.

This story was edited by Macey Thaxton. Andrew Higgins and Tori Pham copy edited this story.