OU grinded out a 24-17 win over Mississippi in cold, rainy conditions on Sunday.
The Sooners (6-4, 4-3 SEC) secured their second win in a row over a top-25 opponent, defeating No. 25 Mississippi (6-3, 4-4) in the only college football game played on Sunday this past weekend. The game was moved to Sunday after Mississippi experienced travel troubles due to a nationwide ground stoppage on Friday.
Here are five things to take away beyond the scoreboard:
Jason Witten wants to be OU’s full-time offensive coordinator
Jason Witten’s in the running to be OU’s full-time offensive coordinator in 2027, and make no mistake about it, he wants it.
Witten has turned around the offense in just a couple weeks as interim offensive coordinator. He helped OU record 188 rushing yards against Mississippi despite averaging 110.9 going into the game. Against Florida, he led OU on a fourth-quarter touchdown drive that lasted 20 plays for 89 yards (12:45), making it OU’s longest drive since 1972.
Witten was asked after the game on Sunday if he wants to be OU’s full-time offensive coordinator.
“Absolutely,” Witten said. “I haven't had a chance to really think about that. But I think you prepare your butt off in every moment, and when opportunities present themselves, you pounce on those. And this situation, how it came about, is unlike any … other that I've been a part of, but I've been preparing for that for a long time. I have so much respect and appreciation for the staff digging in. … Great appreciation for Coach for giving me that opportunity. I know there's probably a lot of, ‘He hasn't done (it) before.’ But that's unknown, and I look at it a little bit differently. I got a lot of confidence in myself and (am) able to communicate that.”
Witten in strong consideration for full-time offensive coordinator role
Witten deserves strong consideration to be OU’s full-time offensive coordinator in 2027, and head coach Brent Venables recognized the offense’s improvement in just two games under the interim play-caller.
OU’s straining opposing defenses with devouring the clock, and it is converting on third downs effectively. The Sooners converted 9-for-16 third downs against Mississippi, and in the previous game against Florida, they went 10 of 18 on third downs. OU went 7 of 16 on third downs in each of its final games under former offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle.
Game control and third-down efficiency has helped the OU offense find a formula for success.
“I'm proud of coach Witt and the rest of the staff,” Venables said. “Certainly, the players are responding the right way, … and (we) have good strong leadership and a great vision for what victory looks like and how we're going to win together as a football team, so I thought they carried out the plan in an excellent way.”
Sandell struggles undeniable
Unequivocally, fifth-year kicker Tate Sandell is having a poor season.
He has now missed eight field goals on the season, having gone 16 for 24 (66.7%). The Sooners have not had a kicker miss eight field goals in a season since Garrett Hartley in 2005.
Sandell won the Lou Groza Award in 2025, which is given to the nation’s best kicker. He nailed 24 of 27 field goals, including eight from 50 yards or more. He set or tied eight career or single-season school, conference, FBS or stadium records. He will be remembered as a great kicker in Sooner history because of that season.
However, he has fallen off this season, and OU could have defeated Mississippi by nearly two touchdowns if he completed all his field goals in the game. He converted 1-for-3 field goals on Sunday.
Venables still trusts in Sandell, though, making it clear after the Mississippi State game on Oct. 24.
“Tate will be fine; I know that’s pretty perplexing, but he’ll be fine,” Venables said. “I felt like we kicked 30 of them and missed all 30. But yeah, Tate’s got a great body of work. He’s one of the most talented kickers in college football. … He’s got a great resume, both in-game and at practice. He’s a tough guy; he’s not a fragile-minded guy. … We’ve got other guys that can kick too, but Tate’s been our guy.”
Lewis-Heinecke duo remains dominant
OU’s leading linebackers continue to suffocate opposing offenses.
Fifth-year linebacker Kip Lewis finished with a team-leading 14 tackles against Mississippi, while sixth-year linebacker Owen Heinecke had nine tackles.
On the season, Heinecke has a team-leading 82 tackles, while Lewis has the second most on the team with 50. Heinecke also ranks No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference in tackles on the season.
The linebackers helped the team stay resilient to the end.
“I loved how we dug in for each other today,” Venables said on Sunday.
OU players maintain focus despite Sunday switch
OU played a rare Sunday college football game, but it did not affect the team’s mentality on the field.
The game was originally set to kick off at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, but due to the nationwide ground stop on flights, the start time ultimately changed. The nationwide ground stop was lifted around 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. However, the Mississippi football team was not able to depart Oxford until after 4 p.m. Saturday due to charter/pilot issues and time expirations, according to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger.
Every other traveling college football team in the nation found a way to still play on Saturday.
Regardless, OU players did not let it affect their game-day focus.
“We've been ready to play all week,” fifth-year wide receiver Isaiah Sategna said. “So we had to adjust a little bit, but whatever day they said that we were playing, we were ready. So everybody had the same mindset going on.”