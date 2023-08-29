Despite entering his fifth season at Oklahoma, Woodi Washington didn’t assume his starting job was secure.
The redshirt senior has five interceptions and 33 games under his belt, including 13 starts in 2022. However, the depth OU poses at cornerback pushed him to improve in the offseason, which is the main difference Washington sees between the Sooners’ secondary now compared to last season.
“(Having competition) helped me out a lot because (there are) guys behind me that are threatening my job,” Washington said. “So it pushes me to go as hard as I can, whether that’s in the film room or in practice.”
Washington saw junior Billy Bowman experience the same this offseason. Bowman was named starting strong safety when OU announced its week one depth chart on Tuesday, but did so knowing freshman and former five-star recruit Peyton Bowen, who’s listed as Bowman’s backup, was knocking at the door.
Washington noted the confidence he and Bowman gained from having to earn their respective starting roles.
“Billy Bowman, he’s been a great player for us,” Washington said. “But a guy like Peyton Bowen coming in, he’s pushing Billy to get better every day because he’s trying to take his spot. It’s that competitive nature that everybody has.”
Washington is the lone senior in the Sooners’ cornerback room. Freshmen Jasiah Wagoner and Makari Vickers are both listed as co-second stringers behind Washington and sophomore Gentry Williams, respectively.
Wagoner and Vickers are two of OU’s young defensive backs expected to receive playing time this season. Washington looks forward to the load young talent takes off his shoulders as well as mentoring them throughout the season.
“I’ve been a guy who’s played a lot of football,” Washington said. “So it’s almost like I don’t have an option (but) to lead.”
Though he’s played many games at OU, Washington says he experiences the same excitement as his freshman teammates leading up to OU’s first game against Arkansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday in Norman, as well as the 11 scheduled after that.
“Whether it’s Arkansas State or if it’s The Citadel,” Washington said, jokingly, “I’m excited to play whoever it is.”