featured OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel, pregame reading for Sooners vs. No. 13 Florida State in Cheez-It Bowl Mason Young, sports editor Mason Young Author twitter Author email Dec 29, 2022 Dec 29, 2022 Updated 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Sooners' before the game against OSU on Nov. 19. GAMEDAY CENTRALKickoff time: 4:30 p.m.TV channel: ESPN Radio: Directory PREGAME READINGNews and Notes Sports OU football: Brent Venables provides Cheez-It Bowl injury update; praises Peyton Bowen, L'Damian Washington Staff Reports Sports OU football: Defensive end Trace Ford, an Oklahoma State transfer, commits to Sooners Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor Sports OU football transfer, NFL draft tracker: Keeping up with Sooners' offseason roster changes Staff Reports Sports OU football: What Sooners' Ted Roof, Ethan Downs, DaShaun White said before Cheez-It Bowl vs. Florida State Mason Young, sports editor Sports OU football: What Sooners' Jeff Lebby, Dillon Gabriel, Marvin Mims said ahead of Cheez-It Bowl vs. Florida State Mason Young, sports editor Sports OU football: Reggie Pearson, safety transfer from Texas Tech, commits to Sooners Mason Young, sports editor Sports OU football: Dillon Gabriel, Marvin Mims still weighing futures as Sooners prep for Cheez-It Bowl vs. Florida State Mason Young, sports editor Sports OU football: Brent Venables confirms Sooners opt-outs for Cheez-It Bowl against Florida State Mason Young, sports editor Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor Features Sports 'In the losing is the learning': Dillon Gabriel's biggest fan sees maturation in OU's flawed 2022 season, hope for 2023 Mason Young, sports editor Sports OU football: Sooners' Gracen Halton 'humbled' by opportunity to play against Florida State in Cheez-It Bowl Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor Sports OU football: Sooners freshmen running backs Jovantae Barnes, Gavin Sawchuk ready for bigger role in bowl game Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor Sports OU football: For Sooners, roster churn is 'always tough,' but 'we respect it,' while focus remains on Florida State Mason Young, sports editor Sports 'It was always Oklahoma for him': Inside Austin Stogner's decision to transfer back to Sooners Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor Early signing recap Sports OU football: Jackson Arnold, Sooners' 5-star quarterback jewel, set to sign after graduation, 'whirlwind' few weeks Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor Sports OU football: Sooners' 2023 class ranks No. 5 nationally with 25 early signees Staff Reports Sports OU football: Peyton Bowen, 5-star 2023 safety, signs with Sooners after verbally committing to Oregon Mason Young, sports editor Sports OU football: Brent Venables, Sooners coordinators praise Jackson Arnold, PJ Adebawore, other early signees Staff Reports Podcast and video Sports Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 12: Cheez-It Bowl primer; Sooners' recruiting targets as signing day nears Staff Reports Sports OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, Marvin Mims, Brayden Willis interviews after Sooners practice Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor Mason Young, sports editor Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
