'It was always Oklahoma for him': Inside Austin Stogner's decision to transfer back to Sooners

Austin Stogner’s NFL draft stock looked bleak.
Not wanting to risk his football career coming to an end, the Plano, Texas, native contemplated his love for the game and ultimately decided he’d extend his stay in college and enter the NCAA transfer portal for the second time.
Brad, the father of the four-year veteran tight end, was aware of his son’s plans to enter the portal after he originally transferred from Oklahoma to South Carolina a little over a year ago. He hadn’t heard for certain until he answered a call from a coach checking on his availability.
Hours earlier on Dec. 5, Austin had met with Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer, who also served as his position coach for two seasons at OU, and delivered the news he’d be exploring other options after recording 20 receptions for 210 yards and a touchdown at South Carolina in 2022. Almost immediately, Brad’s cell was flooded with calls from coaches across the country.
However, there was nowhere Stogner wanted to end his career other than the place he committed as a junior in high school.
“The only way I can guarantee I keep playing football is to come back to college,” Stogner told Brad. “And the only place I'd consider coming back to college to play football would be Oklahoma. As long as Oklahoma wants me back, I want to go back to Oklahoma. That’s where I started and that’s where I want to finish and I loved my time in Oklahoma… once you're a Sooner, I kinda always just felt like an Oklahoma guy.”
After briefly deliberating with family and friends, Stogner announced his transfer back to OU, where he played his first three seasons, on Dec. 8. He’ll play his last season of college football in Norman, where he recorded 798 total yards and seven career touchdowns, and will likely have an opportunity to play right away as Oklahoma’s starting tight end Brayden Willis is out of eligibility.
Last season, Willis chose to stay in college to elevate his NFL draft stock. Stogner hopes he can mimic Willis’ method as he led Oklahoma in receiving touchdowns with seven in 2022. He could also provide similar veteran mentorship on a team with a lot of new faces.
Stogner phoned a few of his ex-OU teammates seeking advice on his decision to transfer and the possibility of him returning to the Sooners, including Willis and current Philadelphia Eagles tight end Grant Calcaterra.
“I was happy for him,” Calcaterra said. “He told me honestly probably like a week before. I was a little shocked at first. It's pretty rare that a guy leaves and then comes back… I think it's obviously a great spot.
“He feels really comfortable with OU and they value their tight ends, so I feel like it'll be a good spot for him.”
During his early 2022 early signing period press conference Wednesday, OU coach Brent Venables emphasized the need for mentorship from upperclassmen and how that’ll be key in his second year.
Stogner could be the answer in a young tight ends room.
“Initially, the plan was to go to South Carolina and then come out to the NFL this year after his fourth year,” Brad said. “But he decided, really over the last month he talked about his love for football.
“He knew the only guarantee to continue to play football was to come back to college. In the NFL, it's a tough world. Maybe you make the team, hopefully you make the team or you're in a backup role or you're playing special teams, you're playing a limited amount of time.”
Venables also expressed his excitement about Stogner’s commitment and spoke about the possibilities he sees for him in offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s offense.
“I met Austin, maybe my second or third day here,” Venables said. “And he just wanted to shake my hand and tell me he was gone. So he'd already made that decision and once I realized that it didn't matter what I had to say, it was just something that he felt he needed and wanted to do.
“I wished him well, and now he's realized he wants to finish his career here at Oklahoma. He felt like this was home… he really felt like this is where he wanted to be to finish his career and we felt like he could be a tremendous addition. We know the talent, the size, the length and the athlete that Austin is and what a weapon he could be in our offense, so incredibly excited.”
“His role will grow even more”
When Stogner decided to leave Norman, Oklahoma’s program was in disarray.
Lincoln Riley had just jetted to Southern California, taking multiple coaches and players with him, and Stogner saw a comfortable opportunity to rejoin Beamer and his Sooners teammate Spencer Rattler in Columbia.
“I think the biggest thing for Austin was he graduated from OU and had his degree,” Brad said. “So at that point, I think (he wanted to) get his master's at another school while still playing football and give the (Southeastern Conference) a chance. He and coach Beamer had a great relationship in 2020.”
While Beamer had the Gamecocks rolling in 2022 as they finished with an 8-4 record, their best since 2017, Stogner didn’t have the year he envisioned for himself. While he started every game, his touchdown receptions dipped from three the previous year to one.
“Nothing against South Carolina, he enjoyed his time, he enjoyed the great fan base and great tradition,” Brad said. “They had a great season. He started and played every game. Things went well. But he had committed to OU early in his career when he was a junior in high school, and that's really where he wanted to call home. He wanted to be able to have a place to come back to and say ‘this is where I really played football.’”
While trying to make his mark on the NFL-leading 13-1 Eagles, Calcaterra still keeps in touch with his former teammate and tried to watch as many South Carolina games as he could.
“I didn't get to watch a ton of games but at least from talking to him, I know he did a good job,” Calcaterra said. “Blocking, that's a big thing, you need to check that box in terms of getting looked at for going to the NFL, and I feel like he's done a tremendous job in that regard. Obviously, you want to get more catches, but I feel like when he was out there making plays, he was doing a good job… and I feel like his role will grow even more (at OU).”
The OU tight ends room as currently constructed for next season lacks experience and Stogner will likely be Oklahoma’s No. 1 tight end with the opportunity to contribute right away. He will also reunite with tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley, who coached him in 2021.
With Willis out the door the Sooners have freshmen Kaden Helms and freshman Jason Llewellyn, and potential tight end Kade McIntyre, a 2023 signee as their other options at the position.
“It gives him an opportunity to show off his receiving ability, blocking ability. We do it all in this offense,” Willis said. “It's going to give him a chance to raise his stock, and sometimes I didn't feel like I had the college career that I thought I was going to have and that might go for him as well.
“Just for him to have the season that he always foreseen himself having, it’s gonna be big. I'm happy for him and I'll be there to give him little tips and tidbits along the way.”
“It was always Oklahoma for him”
When he entered the portal, where he is the seventh ranked tight end according to 247Sports, Stogner heard from several coaches nationwide who had serious interest in him.
Brad’s phone was being blown up by coaches as well.
“He got calls from a lot of different coaches, a lot of different programs,” Brad said. “A lot of guys tried to encourage him to come to their program but it was always Oklahoma for him.”
Stogner’s OU experience for three seasons is different from the program he’s returning to just over a year later. Venables has emphasized building relationships and a culture that is ready for whenever the Sooners enter the SEC.
The offense is also drastically different with Lebby at the helm, however, the focus on tight ends and H-backs is not.
Brad has also seen a change in the way OU is commanded under Venables. He highlighted the players’ love for their coach and their work ethic as reasons for his son’s transfer and positive signs for the future of the program.
“It's a lot more disciplined culture,” Brad said. “Seems like the players really love it there. He's talked to a lot of players that he played with. They’ve all encouraged him to come back and said, ‘You'll love it here, it’s a lot different.’ Great culture, a lot of excitement. They work hard and expectations are high. It's Oklahoma, you're expected to win and they think that they're really close to being really good.”
Calcaterra also senses a come-up in Norman following a disappointing 6-6 season in 2022. The Sooners closed the 2023 early signing period with the No. 8-ranked recruiting class as of Thursday afternoon, according to 247Sports. Compared to current and future SEC foes, only Alabama, Georgia, Texas and LSU ranked higher.
“Obviously, they didn't perform up to the standard of OU football this year,” Calcaterra said. “But, I do know that it's a place where there's been a ton of success, and Coach Venables has been a part of that success. So I feel like the only place they can go is up, so I'm confident that they're going to get back on track and start doing what Oklahoma is known for.”
Both Calcaterra and Willis recall Stogner as a young, hungry, rising star when he arrived on campus as a freshman. Stogner caught two touchdown passes in six games in 2019 and three in 2020 in eight games before suffering a deep thigh bruise that turned into a staph infection in his quad, requiring surgery.
Oklahoma is no stranger at developing NFL tight ends. Former Sooners and current Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was named to his third Pro Bowl Wednesday and has the second-most receiving yards of any player at his position in the AFC.
While his stats have regressed since a monster 2020 campaign that saw him earn a second-team All-Big 12 selection, Calcaterra has seen Stogner’s physicality and psyche improve over the years.
“When he got there as a freshman, he was just so raw,” Calcaterra said. “He was just a young kid and had such a high ceiling and did a lot of good things really early. And then obviously through the years he's gotten so much better in terms of the physical part of it, growing into his size and using his body and all those things.
“And then obviously on the mental side, his knowledge of the game and how to get open and how to block guys and how to use his leverage and everything like that. I’m definitely excited to see what he does.”
Willis sees himself as a mentor to Stogner and received a call from him a few weeks ago regarding the new OU coaching staff. The former Sooner wanted to hear from a current player and someone he trusted to see if returning would be right for him.
Stogner could be a key component to OU’s senior leadership in 2023 with Willis, senior running back Eric Gray and sixth-year senior safety Justin Broiles departing. In return, OU provides Stogner an opportunity to elevate his chance of getting to the league like several OU tight ends in recent years.
“That's my guy, man, he’s really good,” Willis said. “I played with him for a couple of years and got a chance to mentor him as an older guy. I'm extremely happy for him coming back. He's gonna fit our system really well, and he's gonna get the opportunity like I did to be the only man in the room and go out there and show what he has.
“So I'm excited for him. It's a great opportunity. He called me up and asked me what I thought of the coaches, and obviously… I think the world of the coaches, so it was an easy sell and the rest takes care of itself. I can't wait to see what he does next year. I think it'll be a good opportunity for him.”
