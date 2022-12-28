 Skip to main content
OU football: Defensive end Trace Ford, an Oklahoma State transfer, commits to Sooners

OU football helmet

OU football helmet during the game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Sept. 17.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Former Oklahoma State defensive end Trace Ford announced his transfer commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter on Wednesday.

Ford, a redshirt junior in 2022 with two years of eligibility remaining, garnered six tackles with a sack in nine games in 2022. In his first two seasons with the Cowboys, he tallied 7.5 sacks and forced three fumbles.

The Edmond native was a three-star recruit and the No. 389-ranked player nationally in the 2019 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. Ford visited Southern California on Dec. 17-18. 

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound edge rusher tore his ACL in Oklahoma's State regular season finale against Baylor in 2020. He then tore his other knee in practice ahead of the 2021 season and missed the entire year. 

Ford is the Sooners' fourth transfer commitment this offseason, joining defensive lineman Jacob Lacey, tight end Austin Stogner, outside linebacker Dasan McCullough and safety Reggie Pearson Jr. 

