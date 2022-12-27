OU football: Sooners' Gracen Halton 'humbled' by opportunity to play against Florida State in Cheez-It Bowl

When Oklahoma faces Florida State Thursday in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Gracen Halton will be among a slew of players with more opportunity.
With 14 players in the transfer portal and four opting out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft, the door is open for younger players, including freshmen, to have an impact on the game and to elevate their roster standing.
Halton, a freshman defensive lineman and former four-star recruit from San Diego who appeared in nine games and recorded 10 total tackles this season, is aware of the opportunity in front of him and his fellow young teammates.
“Every game that we step in is always gonna be a challenge,” Halton said. “We're just ready to get on that, I'm very humbled about this opportunity. So I feel like all the freshmen that are coming in and playing on the field, they're very humbled by this opportunity.”
As defensive tackles Josh Ellison and Jalen Redmond departed the program via the portal and draft, respectively, and fifth-year senior Jeffrey Johnson graduated, Halton could be a key piece of the Sooners’ plans on the defensive line next season.
The 6-foot-2, 277-pound tackle dreamed of playing at a school like OU and is committed to coach Brent Venables’ vision for the program. Since he was being recruited by the current staff he’s felt a sense of belief from them, which is something he said he prioritizes in his life.
“(Venables) was the first guy to hit me,” Halton said. “He let me know what it was when I got here, and they say you don't really want to commit to the coach, but I committed to the coach because I believed in him. And I know he believed in me. So Oklahoma is a great school, and has lots of history. So why not play at Oklahoma? I loved it here when I first got here and committed.”
Halton’s development at defensive tackle was stunted briefly due to him having to jump over and play defensive end for a few games because of injuries at the position. Halton’s Swiss army knife ability caught the eye of veteran redshirt junior defensive lineman Isaiah Coe.
“Gracen’s come along real strong,” Coe said. “I kind of feel bad for him because he started off as a defensive tackle during the season, but we had a lot of injuries to defensive ends so we needed him to play him there for, I want to say, about three to four games… but I think since he's come back, he's been impactful.
“Coming in when he's needed on third down and coming in just to have a fresh set of young legs to go make plays. So I feel like he’s coming along, he’s gonna be great for his future and the future of OU.”
Halton credits his swift development to defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, who call themselves “Salt and Pepper.”
Chavis and Bates both followed Venables from Clemson and know what it takes to develop NFL defensive linemen. The blunt honesty is what Halton appreciates most from the duo as he knows they have his best interest at heart.
“(Chavis), that’s my guy right there, him and (Bates),” Halton said. “A great influence. When I'm wrong, they're gonna pick me up. It's all love from them. They're just trying to get me to where I want to be, where I want to go and that's to the NFL. So whatever it takes to get in my head or wherever, they're gonna do it.
“Everyday (Bates) is gonna tell me what to avoid. Everything is about doing everything right, if I don’t do everything right he’s on me. That’s true love right there… if I mess up, he’s on my butt all the time.”
While playing time didn’t come as quick as he hoped, Halton never stopped believing in himself and that his opportunity would come. That belief is echoed by Venables and the entire coaching staff and has prepared Halton for what lies ahead.
As the Sooners (6-6) take on the Seminoles (9-3) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on ESPN, Halton will get his opportunity. Fueled by raw talent, his patience and trust from his teammates and the coaching staff, Halton is ready to do what he does best.
“I just believe,” Halton said. “That's the mindset you’ve really got to have, just believing that you’re gonna come on the field. I believed I was gonna come in and play, well, my mindset was I was gonna play right away. But that didn't happen. So I just was learning like I said, from other guys and once it's my time, I do what I do.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.