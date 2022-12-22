 Skip to main content
OU football: Reggie Pearson, safety transfer from Texas Tech, commits to Sooners

OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Reggie Pearson, a former Texas Tech safety, announced his decision to transfer to Oklahoma via Twitter on Thursday.

Pearson spent the first three seasons of his college career at Wisconsin before transferring to Lubbock, where he was a two-year starter for the Red Raiders. He recorded 55 tackles, four pass deflections and two interceptions this season and made 11 tackles in Texas Tech's 51-48 overtime upset of OU on Nov. 26.

Safety is a position of need for Oklahoma since Justin Broiles, Tre Morrison and Justin Harrington are all out of eligibility and won't return next season. 

Billy Bowman, Key Lawrence and Robert Spears-Jennings are returners expected to contribute at the position. OU also signed four-stars Daeh McCullough and Makari Vickers and three-star Erik McCarty as the early signing period for 2023 recruits opened Wednesday.

Formerly a three-star recruit in the 2018 class, Pearson is the fourth transfer commitment the Sooners have garnered since season's end, and the third on defense.

With Pearson added, Oklahoma's transfer class currently ranks No. 10 nationally, per 247Sports, behind current Big 12 and future SEC foes Oklahoma State and Kentucky.

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

