OU football: Jackson Arnold, Sooners' 5-star quarterback jewel, set to sign after graduation, 'whirlwind' few weeks

Jackson Arnold hasn’t had much downtime since losing in the semifinals of the Texas playoffs Dec. 10, only his third defeat in 31 games as a starter for Denton Guyer High School.
The consensus five-star quarterback, among the nation’s most accomplished prospects, has shifted his focus to savoring his final days living with his parents, Todd and Sharon, before his scenery — and life — drastically changes.
Last Friday, he graduated from high school a semester early.
On Wednesday, Arnold is expected to sign with Oklahoma as its top-ranked prospect in this year’s class and its seventh highest-rated recruit ever, per 247Sports’ Composite rankings. Then he will then head to Orlando, to vacation at Disney World and attend Oklahoma’s Cheez-It Bowl matchup against Florida State on Dec. 29.
Five days after the Sooners play at Camping World Stadium, he will take the same field as a captain in the Under Armour All-American Game.
And finally, he’ll move to Norman in mid-January, enrolling early and getting a head start on his freshman campaign.
“It’s been kind of a whirlwind…” Todd said of the past few weeks. “We’ve been playing nonstop football every weekend, there’s not a lot of downtime for us. We’re gonna try to make the most of these next few weeks. We would rather be in the state championship, but we’re gonna spend as much time as we can together leading into Christmas.”
Arnold’s high school accomplishments, familiarity with OU’s offensive schemes and projected development all make him a player the Sooners expect to be a leader for years to come in Norman.
Since 2005, 23-of-33 five-star quarterbacks have been drafted, 10 of which were selected in the first round. For perspective, Arnold departs high school ranked ahead of where former Sooners legends and NFL standouts DeMarco Murray, Joe Mixon and Gerald McCoy were when they arrived in Norman.
And although his family doesn’t expect him to contribute right away, given the expected return of Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Dillon Gabriel, the only Oklahoma quarterback ever rated higher out of high school to displace a starter halfway through his freshman season, was a recent standout.
That player? 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.
‘That’s what fueled him’
Rodney Webb watched his former pupil dissect his new program last month. Arnold completed 19 of 22 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns, along with 110 rushing yards and four scores in Guyer’s 63-42 win.
Webb, the athletic director at Highland Park High School, coached Arnold at Denton Guyer during the bulk of his recruitment as a sophomore and junior, including when he committed to OU.
“He played exceptionally that night,” Webb said. “I told him after the game it’s the best I’ve ever seen him play, and it is. … He’s just playing right now at a level that, I don’t know, maybe Kyler Murray when he was at Allen, had the kind of impact that Jackson had at Guyer.”
Although Guyer was upset in the semifinals weeks later, Arnold nearly completed a “30-for-30” story, according to Webb.
As a freshman, Arnold was forced into action against Austin Westlake in the 2019 state championship in front of over 35,000 fans at AT&T Stadium. After the opening drive when starting quarterback and Texas A&M signee Eli Stowers injured a knee, Arnold stepped in.
Before the game, Sharon remembers heading upstairs and finding Arnold playing video games. But for some reason, Sharon felt he would play that night.
Arnold turned to his mom and said, "There's no way I’m playing today,” she recalled.
Although Guyer lost 24-0 and Arnold threw two interceptions while completing two of 11 passes, Sharon said it was the moment “her little boy grew up” and showed the mettle that turned into one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the country.
“I saw how strong he was,” Sharon said. “I saw the fight in him. He popped up after every (hit). I mean, they hit him hard. He was bruised when he got home, but I mean, he grew up that night. He had that opportunity, and that’s what fueled him to become what he is today.”
His former coach agreed.
“In some respects, that charted the course for him,” Webb said. “And it was fight or flight. And although I wasn’t at Guyer at the time, I’ve watched that film and he and I have talked about that game. And the thing I come away with from that is there was no flight with him.
“It was all fight. And he battled his tail off, although completely unprepared for the game. That one experience showed what he’s made of, and the internal fortitude that he’s got.”
The next season, as Guyer held a large lead over Rockwall-Heath on opening night, Webb approached Arnold and said, ‘You’re coming in, are you ready?’
“Coach,” he replied with a grin, “I played in the state championship last year.”
‘He makes it look so natural’
Sam Spiegelman, a national recruiting analyst for On3, has scouted Jackson the past three years. He compared the five-star prospect to quarterback Russell Wilson, who won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and now captains the Denver Broncos.
“He makes it look so natural, and just like Russell, he’s just so athletic and loves to break the pocket and take off and run,” Spiegelman said. “You name it, Jackson can do it.”
Arnold is well acquainted with the spotlight that awaits him in college, having played in games on ESPN and two state championships at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
He’s 28-3 as a starter, passing for 7,497 yards and 67 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He won Elite 11 MVP the summer before garnering 57 total touchdowns and 921 rushing yards as a senior. He also earned the Landry Award, honoring the best player in North Texas, on Tuesday.
It all made him not only one of the top quarterbacks, but top recruits, in his class. He is the No. 7 player nationally, per 247Sports’ Composite rankings, and the No. 4-ranked quarterback.
“His resume this year, when you look at the statistics, is out of this world,” Spiegelman said. “His overall win-loss record, his completion percentage, his touchdown-to-interception ratio — the important statistics that matter. He checks every single box as a player. And I think his body of work speaks for itself at this point.”
So, what does Arnold do best?
“He’s a calculated risk taker,” Spiegelman said. “He’s a home-run threat from the quarterback position. He loves to attack vertically downfield. He’s got a (great) deep ball, and it reminds me a lot of Russell Wilson. Just like Russell, he’s able to escape the pocket and is a fantastic athlete and can make off-scheduled plays.
“When he breaks the pocket and gets in space, he’s a threat to run. He can throw off schedule from different angles and different positions on the field.”
This signing class is considered elite for quarterback prospects, as five are in 247Sports’ top-11 players of the cycle, headlined by Texas commit Arch Manning.
Although Manning and Nico Iamaleava, the class’ top two quarterbacks, didn’t attend Elite 11, a competition inviting the best high school quarterbacks in the country, Arnold was named the camp’s MVP over fellow five-stars Malachi Nelson, a former OU commit, and Dante Moore, an Oregon pledge.
Spiegelman, who attended Elite 11 last June, saw Arnold become more decisive as a passer, contributing to his rise to can’t-miss prospect since committing to OU in January.
“Sometimes it’s obvious when kids are going to be college football players,” Spiegelman said. “You can see that even when they’re underclassmen. But the special ones get better every single year.
“They continue to take steps when people aren’t looking, and Jackson certainly has done that, and it shows on the field. That production and the way he dominates and plays at such a high level, it speaks volumes.”
Arnold’s openness to taking shots downfield fits perfectly with OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s system, known for its fast tempo and vertical attack.
“Jackson does that as good as any quarterback in the country,” Spiegelman said of Arnold’s downfield precision.
“He makes it look seamless, (and) he makes it look effortless.”
‘It’s a perfect match’
OU didn’t initially seem like an option for Arnold.
But when Lincoln Riley left to become USC’s coach everything changed quickly.
First, five-star recruit Nelson also flipped from the OU to USC, opting to play less than 30 miles from home rather than 1,300 miles.
Second, new OU coach Brent Venables hired Jeff Lebby to run his offense. And the coordinator’s first offer was to Arnold, opening a spot just two-and-a-half hours from home.
The two had developed a strong relationship while Lebby was at Mississippi, starting with Arnold’s visit to Oxford the summer before his junior year.
“He really wanted to play for Lebby because they hit it off from day one…,” Sharon said. “He’s got a great personality. He’s very inviting, he’s a great communicator.”
A few weeks after Lebby was hired, Arnold visited Norman as transfer portal prospects evaluated their futures. Among those was Gabriel, who holds a similarly strong relationship with Lebby, as they spent a season together at Central Florida in 2019.
Webb remembers Lebby’s first impression left a lasting impact on Arnold. In part because his system is similar to what Arnold ran at Guyer.
“Coach Lebby is sort of the one that stood out above the rest and really made a connection,” Webb said. “He showed Jackson that he really cared about him, really valued him and talked about what a great fit he’d be in his system. Lebby just really started off on a great foot and he maintained that and cultivated that relationship over time.”
Sooner fans are now acquainted with Lebby’s high-tempo offense, which averaged 77.4 plays per game this season, 10th in Division I. Such pace should only accelerate as Lebby and Venables sign more players of their choosing beyond the ones inherited from Riley’s regime.
“That high-tempo, high-velocity downfield, attacking style. It’s gonna fit Jackson just perfectly,” Spiegelman said. “Jackson is Lebby’s guy, and he has been ever since Lebby was at Ole Miss, and obviously that’s why he committed to Oklahoma soon after (Lebby’s) arrival in Norman. I think he’s going to be absolutely prolific in that offense. It’s a perfect match with a perfect skillset.”
There should be no issues learning OU’s playbook given Arnold’s experience with Guyer’s system.
“The offense is very similar to Coach Lebby’s,” Webb said of Guyer’s playbook. “It’s all from the same tree. Some of the terminology is gonna be different, but he’s going to have a very easy transition there at OU because I know a lot of what we asked of Jackson is the same as Coach Lebby.
“His comfortability in the offense is evident. It’s an offense that really fits his skillset.”
That comfort only grew as Lebby frequently traveled to Denton to watch Arnold throughout his senior season, once even arriving via helicopter.
Still, just months before the early signing period, Todd approached his son.
“This is your decision,” Todd said, “so if there’s ever any doubt, let me know.”
“No,” Arnold replied, “I’ve made my decision.”
Arnold has been as locked in as possible with Oklahoma even as frustrations mounted watching OU go 6-6, its worst season since 1999.
Arnold was in Norman for all but one of the Sooners’ home games this season, missing the 38-35 loss to Baylor on Nov. 5. Todd and Sharon attended without him, and Arnold was upset with the result when they got home.
But, his parents say, he largely focused on the direction of the program rather than current results.
“With the losing, he got a little disheartened at one point,” Todd said. “Not that he was going to decommit. After we got back, he was frustrated. He doesn’t like losing. … There are some things that have to change, he knows that.
“But he also thinks that the recruiting class and what they have done, what they did, is a very good class. … By all accounts, 2023 could be a historic year for Oklahoma recruiting. … He gets frustrated, but he also sees the bigger picture. He sees the bigger vision.”
Arnold’s relationship with Lebby kickstarted the OU connection, but he eventually was sold on Venables’ plans for long-term success.
“You can tell that Coach Venables has an overall plan, and everybody’s on board with getting to that overall plan, Todd said. “They have a vision; they have a goal. … Very comfortable sending my son to be around those coaches and putting him in their hands for the next four or five years. We’re very excited and we can’t wait for him. We’re happy he’s going there.”
Although Arnold is seen as OU’s quarterback of the future in the SEC, Gabriel still has two years of eligibility.
Nonetheless, Arnold and the Big 12’s second-leading passer in 2022 have developed a relationship as well.
“He and Dillon Gabriel have a good relationship…” Todd said. “He thinks a lot of Dillon and he can’t wait (to join him). He’s honestly hoping Dillon stays, because Dillon has a good grasp of this offense. He hopes he stays. He realizes he probably needs to be in Coach Schmitty’s weight room for a year.”
For a few more weeks, though, the blue-chip prospect will still call home his childhood bedroom, where he still plays loads of video games like any typical 18-year-old kid.
Both parents describe him as an old soul, who earns straight As and is naturally a quiet personality.
Football, however, brings out a different side of their son.
Being the first new commitment Venables earned in the 2o23 class, Arnold took it upon himself to help solidify a strong class by encouraging others to join him at Oklahoma.
“He gets super excited when there’s a recruit he’s talking to and they ultimately do end up committing after he had some involvement in that,” Sharon said. “He just loves it.”
Arnold’s go-to Twitter response to recruits who are committed to Oklahoma, or ones he’s encouraging to join him in Norman, became a GIF of him and Lebby with their arms crossed in front of a sports car at a summer recruiting event.
“Jackson’s always been a silent leader,” Sharon said, calling her son someone people want to follow. “He’s very caring, he’s very humble. When he first got into his role as quarterback, I really wanted to see what he could do and how he could be more vocal. But now, I think he always was, I just didn’t see it.”
Sooner or later, Sooner Nation will, too.
