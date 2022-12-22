 Skip to main content
OU football: Peyton Bowen, 5-star 2023 safety, signs with Sooners after verbally committing to Oregon

OU helmets

OU helmets on the field before the homecoming game against TCU on Oct. 16.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Five-star 2023 safety Peyton Bowen flipped his commitment to Oklahoma from Oregon and signed with the Sooners on Thursday in a shocking turn of events.

Bowen, a longtime Notre Dame commit, changed his commitment to Oregon on Wednesday at the start of the early signing period. But, apparently, he never sent his national letter of intent to the Ducks for processing, as they never announced him as part of their class.

After the Twitter rumor mill began to rumble again Thursday morning, intensified by cryptic posts from OU's coaches and staff, the Sooners officially announced the prized addition.

"As I reflect on yesterday's whirlwind, I recognize that I made some mistakes that I regret and will learn from," Bowen wrote on Twitter. "Navigating this process has been a rollercoaster. With that being said, I also know that I was blessed to be in the position to consider multiple wonderful universities as I continue my football career."

Bowen is the No. 2 safety and the No. 25 overall player nationally for the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings. He is also ranked as the No. 5 overall player in Texas.

Bowen and his brother, Eli, a four-star 2024 cornerback, visited the Sooners for their 28-13 win over Oklahoma State on Nov. 20. The brothers were also teammates with five-star quarterback and OU signee Jackson Arnold at Denton-Guyer High School in Denton, Texas.

Alongside offers from the Sooners, Ducks and Fighting Irish, Bowen held offers from Texas A&M, Alabama and Arkansas.

With Bowen added, OU's 2023 class soared from No. 8 to No. 5 in the 247Sports Composite ratings.

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

