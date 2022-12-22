OU football: Peyton Bowen, 5-star 2023 safety, signs with Sooners after verbally committing to Oregon

Five-star 2023 safety Peyton Bowen flipped his commitment to Oklahoma from Oregon and signed with the Sooners on Thursday in a shocking turn of events.
Chosen for being an elite athlete and great competitor. Welcome to the Oklahoma family @PeytonBowen10! 🧬 https://t.co/6KrDNNC1Ff#OUDNA | #CHO23N pic.twitter.com/YheRbC3Z6H— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 22, 2022
Respect my Decision just want peace for me and my family Boomer Sooner ⭕️U!! pic.twitter.com/ERfET7lIyG— Peyton Bowen (@PeytonBowen10) December 22, 2022
Bowen, a longtime Notre Dame commit, changed his commitment to Oregon on Wednesday at the start of the early signing period. But, apparently, he never sent his national letter of intent to the Ducks for processing, as they never announced him as part of their class.
After the Twitter rumor mill began to rumble again Thursday morning, intensified by cryptic posts from OU's coaches and staff, the Sooners officially announced the prized addition.
⭕️u🏆 6:9 pic.twitter.com/IBubmxkBwY— Brent Venables (@CoachVenables) December 22, 2022
December 22, 2022
Ladies and Gentlemen, Coach Venables! pic.twitter.com/5i5wxAQuaW— Coach Miguel Chavis (@MiguelChavis65) December 22, 2022
"As I reflect on yesterday's whirlwind, I recognize that I made some mistakes that I regret and will learn from," Bowen wrote on Twitter. "Navigating this process has been a rollercoaster. With that being said, I also know that I was blessed to be in the position to consider multiple wonderful universities as I continue my football career."
Bowen is the No. 2 safety and the No. 25 overall player nationally for the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings. He is also ranked as the No. 5 overall player in Texas.
Bowen and his brother, Eli, a four-star 2024 cornerback, visited the Sooners for their 28-13 win over Oklahoma State on Nov. 20. The brothers were also teammates with five-star quarterback and OU signee Jackson Arnold at Denton-Guyer High School in Denton, Texas.
December 22, 2022
Alongside offers from the Sooners, Ducks and Fighting Irish, Bowen held offers from Texas A&M, Alabama and Arkansas.
With Bowen added, OU's 2023 class soared from No. 8 to No. 5 in the 247Sports Composite ratings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.