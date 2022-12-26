OU football: What Sooners' Jeff Lebby, Dillon Gabriel, Marvin Mims said ahead of Cheez-It Bowl vs. Florida State

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, quarterback Dillon Gabriel and wide receiver Marvin Mims spoke to reporters in Orlando on Monday ahead of the Sooners' (6-6) Cheez-It Bowl matchup against No. 13 Florida State (9-3).
The Sooners kick off against FSU at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Camping World Stadium. They'll face a Florida State defense that ranks No. 13 nationally in yards per game allowed (307.3) and has allowed the fifth fewest plays of over 20 yards in the country (35).
Here's the best of what Lebby, Gabriel and Mims had to say about OU's season and taking on FSU:
Jeff Lebby
Opportunities for younger players
“The biggest thing is we have guys that are capable. They have not played a bunch, but they are capable. We feel great about where we are at. I have a ton of confidence in the guys that are going to walk out there first on the 29th, guys that are going to go play and play their butt off and do everything they can to go fight for a win.”
Facing Florida State’s defense
“Yeah, I think we have to take what they give us, making sure that we are continuing to fight to run the football the way we need to, take care of the football, be great situationally. But again, they have been really good against the run. They have not given up a bunch of explosives (plays). They have done a lot of things really, really well. So, (it’ll) be a great challenge, but our guys will be ready to roll.”
Dillon Gabriel’s growth
“I think just from an experience standpoint, being in our league now and going through the things that he has had to go through, I think Dillon has played really well, and he will continue to play better. But proud of his journey and how he has continued to grow and how he has held the locker room together.
"Obviously things haven't gone the way we have wanted them to, and he has done a great job being steady in the building every single day. So, that's what I will probably appreciate him for the most is just being the same dude every single day and finding ways to get the most out of his teammates.”
The offense’s progression and his growth as a coordinator this season
“We have progressed in a lot of ways. Being 12 games into it, we have to play better and continue to find ways to be plus-one at the end of the day, that's the biggest thing. We have got to do a great job taking care of the football, and we have to do a great job situationally. That's why we have to continue to grow and be better and give us a chance to go win every single game.”
D.J. Graham’s improvement at receiver and potential bowl opportunity
“D.J. has done well. He has continued to impress on the practice field, create an opportunity. We will see how the game plays out, but D.J. has done a really good job and excited about where he is at and where he is going.”
Dillon Gabriel
Emotions of return to Orlando after playing three years at UCF
“A lot of good memories, for one. Then, also just some good weather here in Florida, so that is a good time. Just excited for the opportunity and to play in the Cheez-It Bowl against a good FSU team, we are all excited to be here.”
If this season played out like he expected
“I really had no expectations going in other than just trusting God and the path he has for me. Just super blessed to be in this position and learned a lot this year about myself, but also the journey of life and the ups and downs. Just grateful for the whole journey, because I actually feel I have gotten stronger and learned a lot through this process and just to be standing here is a blessing.”
How much he has grown as a quarterback since his time at UCF
“Grown a bunch. Just learned a lot about myself like I said, a lot about this team and have grown in many ways just on and off the field. Putting myself in times that are a little uncomfortable and I think through adversity and challenges, you are stronger and just learning from those (situations). I think as a quarterback, with all these experiences, you make sure to try not to make the same mistake twice and just putting yourself in those positions, you know, will help you in the long run.”
What about Lebby’s offenses put him in successful situations
“I think just knowing the relationship between me and him and the trust and belief in his quarterbacks, in his system. Knowing that it puts us in a good position as well as all the skill positions. Just showcasing our talents and letting us play free and fast, which I think, that's the new day and age of college football.
"So that's a huge reason and like I said, that relationship, that's the most important thing, is the QB and play-caller's relationship. Being able to talk freely on the phone in between drives and then also just week-to-week, game-to-game, knowing we can make adjustments and knowing that work relationship, it really has helped.”
Marvin Mims
Mindset of the guys who’re playing in the bowl game
“Kind of like the same thing all year. I mean, you just want to play, get out on the field and have fun with your brothers, but at the same point you are rolling with who you are rolling with. If you are a younger guy, who is getting more opportunities, you have to go out there and put it on film. You have to go out there and play because as a younger guy, a couple years ago, I had a bowl game, I got more reps. In a couple weeks, you have new guys coming to take your spot.
"So those reps really do matter and they actually show, and especially in practices. If you are fortunate to get out in the game, you have to make the most of it. At the end of the day just come out and have fun with your brothers and play football.”
Florida State’s aggressive pass coverage
“Of course, it is always exciting to go against good competition. 9-3 football team, good defense, athletic DBs, long, fast, tall, the whole bundle. It is exciting to go against. It is fun to go against tougher competition. You really see what you are made of yourself. So, it's really fun. I'm looking forward it. Great DBs, great secondary, really good safeties, really good corners, and I'm just looking forward to it.”
How much pride, avoiding OU’s first losing season since 1998 factors into game
“Not even thinking about the losing season, but how we are going to finish off as a team. This year has not gone the way we wanted it to, but at the end of the day, we still have one more game to be able to set the record straight and go out and play against a really good football team. So, looking forward to it.”
How irregular it is to see Oklahoma come in as an underdog
“Yeah, I kind of look at it the same way as I have my past two years. Honestly, especially playing in the Big 12, everybody wants a shot at Oklahoma. No matter how the season is going. When they play Oklahoma, they are going to bring their best. Especially if we are down, they want to get their win, and they want to get their shot. If we are up, they want to get that upset and stuff like that.
"Last year, when we played Oregon after Coach Riley left, we were the underdogs against them, too, and we went out and had fun and played football. There is a lot of pride in that game for sure without a head football coach. Same for this game, too. We are just going to let it loose, have fun. Really good football team on the other side of the ball, and just go out there and just — it's the last game no matter what, just play.”
Editor’s note: OU Daily’s coverage of the Cheez-It Bowl is being produced remotely from Norman.
