Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 12: Cheez-It Bowl primer; Sooners' recruiting targets as signing day nears

Goal Oriented logo

Presented by the OU Daily, Goal Oriented is a weekly sports podcast covering OU football. Join sports editors Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley for discussions on everything Sooners.

 Justin Jayne/OU Daily

Oklahoma will face No. 13 Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29 to close out its 2022 season.

OU Daily football writers Austin Curtright, Mason Young and Colton Sulley break down the Sooners' matchup with the Seminoles and also discuss OU's high school and transfer portal recruiting priorities ahead of signing day on Dec. 21.

Editor's note: This episode, recorded Dec. 8, mentions OU's recruitment of brothers Dasan and Daeh McCullough prior to their visit to Norman and subsequent commitment to the Sooners on Dec. 12.

Listen below via Spotify or Apple Podcasts:

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

