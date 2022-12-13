Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 12: Cheez-It Bowl primer; Sooners' recruiting targets as signing day nears

Oklahoma will face No. 13 Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29 to close out its 2022 season.
OU Daily football writers Austin Curtright, Mason Young and Colton Sulley break down the Sooners' matchup with the Seminoles and also discuss OU's high school and transfer portal recruiting priorities ahead of signing day on Dec. 21.
Editor's note: This episode, recorded Dec. 8, mentions OU's recruitment of brothers Dasan and Daeh McCullough prior to their visit to Norman and subsequent commitment to the Sooners on Dec. 12.
Listen below via Spotify or Apple Podcasts:
