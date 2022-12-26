OU football: Sooners freshmen running backs Jovantae Barnes, Gavin Sawchuk ready for bigger role in bowl game

A couple of Oklahoma freshman running backs have a unique opportunity in their Cheez-It Bowl matchup against No. 13 Florida State.
Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk are both preparing for extended playing time after senior running back Eric Gray opted out of the bowl game on Dec. 3, and redshirt junior running back Marcus Major was seen in a boot on his right foot during an open portion of practice for the media on Dec. 19.
Barnes, who’s likely to start against the Seminoles (9-3, 5-3 ACC) at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, rushed for 411 yards and four touchdowns as Gray’s main backup this season. Meanwhile, Sawchuk garnered five yards on two carries in limited action, although both were four-star recruits and ranked top 10 at their position, according to 247Sports.
Receiving more snaps in practice, both OU (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) running backs are aiming to take advantage of the occasion.
“I come to practice every day looking forward to learning something new,” Barnes said. “Obviously it’s a new step, I’m gonna have a bigger role in this game, but I feel like DeMarco Murray, Eric Gray, Marcus Major, and all my other running back teammates have helped me build confidence to step up into this role. I feel like all season this is what I’ve been building my confidence toward.”
“I’ve prepared like I had opportunity for every (game),” Sawchuk said. “You never know what happens in the game of football,” he said. “The minute that you’re not prepared, that’s when your gets called and then you’re not ready. I was prepared. I was ready. But I’m excited for the opportunity I have and I can’t wait for it.
“… I’m just excited to play. It’s going to be a great environment. I know Florida State’s a good team, so I’m excited to play them and see what we can do.”
Along with the added responsibility against FSU, the trip will be another special event for Barnes, who’s originally from Orlando, but moved to Las Vegas in sixth grade.
#Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes discussed preparing for the bowl game after practice on Monday. Here’s some of what he said: pic.twitter.com/Q3KnbxGOZw— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) December 20, 2022
The 6-foot, 200-pounder said numerous family members will be in attendance, including his mother, who lives in Melbourne, Florida, and his dad, who lives in Winter Haven. Both cities are located just outside of Orlando.
Barnes used to visit the area each summer after he moved to Las Vegas, where he attended Desert Pines High School. His efforts on the preps scene eventually brought him to Norman, although he nearly chose Florida State, who was a finalist when he committed nearly a year ago before the Under Armour All-American Game, which is also held at Camping World Stadium.
Thursday’s contest will be a full-circle moment for the young, promising running back.
"It’s going to be a great time and great atmosphere,” Barnes said. “A great experience to have one of my first starts in front of my family. ... To finally get to do that is a dream come true."
For Sawchuk, who’s from Littleton, Colorado, facing the Seminoles’ tough defense — ranked No. 17 nationally allowing 19.6 points per game — will likely be the first time he’s seen important snaps in his college career.
The former track star joined OU last summer, whereas Barnes was a mid-year enrollee and graduated high school early. As the two lone freshman running backs on the roster, the duo has aided each other’s development and transition to the next level.
Although Barnes has received the vast majority of work between the two, he’s been impressed with how Sawchuk has handled a limited role.
“I feel like Gavin has been great,” Barnes said. “The whole season Gavin had a smile on his face and (was) confident, building up us to be confident even when we had our lows, and always keeping us up. That’s why I always love to go to Gavin. Anything I do wrong, he always makes sure my head is in the game or even in practice.
“(He’s) always ready for practice every day and ready to compete. And he did that and now gets a great opportunity to go in and show his talents that I know he has.”
Junior Marvin Mims, Oklahoma’s leading receiver for three consecutive seasons known for blazing past defenders for long touchdowns, has been impressed with Sawchuk’s strengths since he arrived.
“Gavin Sawchuk may be one of the fastest guys on the team,” said Mims, an All-Big 12 first-team selection. “With him running in a straight line and also him with his progression throughout the season, just being a running back and being able to know when to use that speed and go full speed and when to be decisive and slow down a little bit.”
#Sooners freshman running back Gavin Sawchuk discussed getting more reps in practice ahead of bowl game. Here’s some of what he said: pic.twitter.com/swd7IQVW9H— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) December 20, 2022
Joining Gray as Sooners to opt out are offensive tackles Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris, and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond. OU has also seen 14 players enter the transfer portal, opening the door for younger players to jumpstart their careers in a game that will likely prioritize young talent.
Perhaps no door is more open than in the running backs room, which Barnes and Sawchuk are hoping to take the reins of in 2023.
“Eric was a great teacher, he was a great leader, led by example and it was great to watch him,” Sawchuk said. “Now that he’s gone on to the next level, I’m very happy for him, but I’m excited to take that role and kind of learn with the other running backs and figure it all out together.”
