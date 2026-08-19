Quick question: if a scammer was trying to pull off a con on two groups of people, one aged 13-21, and one aged 55+, which group is more prone to loss?
If you’d guess the aged 55+ group, you might want to reconsider.
A recent study by online investigators, Social Catfish, found that no age group has seen a bigger surge in money lost due to online scams than people under age 21. From 2017 to 2022, the money lost by Gen Z grew 2500%, compared to 805% for seniors.
Of course, in actual dollars lost, Gen Z’s lower savings and earnings capacity makes for less money to lose. In 2022, Gen Z lost a combined $210 million, while seniors amassed a loss totaling $3.1 billion!
Regardless, the rise in loss among Gen Z is a concerning trend. Here’s what you need to know about teens and scams.
Why are teens more likely to fall for scams?
Scams teens fall for the most
- Online retail scams. According to the Better Business Bureau, 83% of young adults who encounter an online retail scam that’s promising products but actually won’t deliver, will fall for it.
- Romance scams. Scammers target teens using stolen photos to build up a fake romance with an unsuspecting mark. When a relationship has formed, the scammer asks the teen for money.
- Sextortion scams. Here, a scammer sends explicit photos to teens and asks for one in return. When the teen complies, they’ll threaten to publicize the photo unless the teen pays up.
- Student loan scams. Fake websites with pirated Department of Education logos trick students into sharing their personal information.
- Online gaming scams. In this scam, fraudsters impersonate real vendors selling in-game purchases. They’ll ply victims with phishing links, which give them direct access to the victims’ accounts.
How to avoid getting scammed
- Keep the security settings on your devices updated with the most recent patches.
- Keep your social media pages private.
- Never share personally identifiable information with an unverified contact.
- Don’t wire money to an unverified contact.
- Thoroughly research the company behind any job you consider.
- Never download a link from an unknown source.
- Visit sites directly instead of clicking on links embedded in ads.
- Choose strong, unique and long passwords for all your accounts.
- Be wary of any website, ad or email that features poor writing and/or has lots of typos.
- Use the tips outlined here to stay safe.
For more tips, visit: https://oufcu.com/student-services/