OU football: Sooners' 2023 class ranks No. 5 nationally with 25 early signees

Oklahoma signed 24 prospects in its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday's early signing day, then added a surprise 25th in five-star safety Peyton Bowen on Thursday.
OU's 2023 class is headlined by Bowen, plus quarterback Jackson Arnold and edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore, who are also five-star recruits. By adding Bowen, OU springboarded its 2023 class from No. 8 to No. 5 in the 247Sports Composite team ratings. The Sooners never signed a Top 5 national class under former coach Lincoln Riley.
Oklahoma's haul ranks just behind No. 3 Texas in the 247Sports Composite team ratings as the second-best in the current Big 12. Compared to its future SEC opponents, OU has the fourth-best class, trailing No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia and the Longhorns.
Here's a breakdown of OU's signees, and comments from head coach Brent Venables, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and defensive coordinator Ted Roof:
All rankings and stars are provided by the 247Sports Composite ratings.
Peyton Bowen, S, Denton Guyer High School (Denton, Texas)
Stars: 5
About: A longtime Notre Dame commit, Bowen flipped his commitment to Oregon at the start of the early signing period Dec. 21, then shockingly signed with the Sooners on Dec. 22. He is ranked the No. 2 safety and the No. 25 overall player nationally for the 2023 class, and also the No. 5 overall player in Texas. Besides OU, Oregon and Notre Dame, Bowen also had offers from Texas A&M, Alabama and Arkansas.
“We are proud to add Peyton Bowen to an already-elite 2023 OU signing class,” said Venables. “Peyton played for one of the best high school football programs in the country at Denton Guyer. His talent, instincts, fundamentals and football acumen have helped him become one of the premier high school players in the country. He's an incredibly versatile athlete and weapon both in the return game and in the secondary. He is part of an elite group of seven defensive backs in our class that rivals any in the country.”
Kendel Dolby, CB, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (Miami, Oklahoma)
Stars: 4
About: Dolby is ranked the No. 2 junior college cornerback and No. 6 overall player nationally, as well as the No. 1 JUCO player in Oklahoma. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound prospect committed to the Sooners on Nov. 23. The Springfield, Ohio, native recorded 44 tackles — four for loss — and four pass breakups for the Norsemen in 2022. He was also offered by Washington State, Arkansas, Boise State and East Carolina.
“You see versatility, you see elite transition, you see physicality, you see ball skills, and then you meet him, and you see he's the right fit for Oklahoma," Roof said. "Excited about Kendel.”
Daylan Smothers, RB, West Charlotte High School (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Stars: 4
About: Smothers, one of two running backs committed in the class, made his decision on July 14. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound recruit is ranked as the No. 18 running back, No. 280 player nationally and No. 12 player in North Carolina. Smothers held offers from Florida State, NC State and Alabama.
“We want speed, that’s going to be a huge part of how we recruit moving forward," Lebby said. "... When you get on Hollywood, you realize how big he is, and how big he’s got a chance to be."
Adepoju Adebawore, EDGE, North Kansas City High School (Kansas City, Missouri)
Stars: 5
About: Adebawore committed to Oklahoma on July 10. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound prospect is ranked as the No. 4 edge rusher and No. 25 player nationally, and the No. 1 player in Missouri. Missouri, Northwestern, Arkansas and Florida State were among Adebawore’s other offers.
“He's broad, he's long, he's all arms and limbs," Venables said. "He can really run, very explosive, natural instincts as a pass rusher. Got a great frame just south of 230 pounds. Really like where he's at and what his future looks like.”
Heath Ozaeta, OT, Mount Is High School (Snoqualmie, Washington)
Stars: 3
About: Ozaeta committed to the Sooners on June 27. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect chose the Sooners over the likes of UCLA, Utah and Arizona. Ozaeta is ranked as the No. 6 player in the state, No. 39 offensive tackle and No. 513 player nationally.
“I think Heath, you know, his best ball is ahead," Lebby said. "I think he’s got a chance to really develop into a special player. And again, have some positional flexibility.”
Jasiah Wagoner, CB, Spanaway Lake High School (Spanaway, Washington)
Stars: 4
About: Wagoner, one of OU’s two pledges from Washington, committed on July 25. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound recruit is the No. 31-ranked cornerback nationally and No. 288 overall player. Wagoner held offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee and Penn State.
Joshua Bates, OL, Durango High School (Durango, Colorado)
Stars: 4
About: OU’s lone remaining pledge from Lincoln Riley’s tenure, Bates committed on August 13, 2021, and stayed true to offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh. Bates is the No. 20-ranked interior offensive lineman nationally and No. 362 player overall. He held offers from the likes of Oregon, USC, Michigan State and Miami (FL.).
“I think the thing that seemed really unique about him was, I’ve been here about a month and Josh sends me a text of him watching tape and kind of the breakdown of our offense and how we operated at Ole Miss," Lebby said. "And so, this dude’s sitting in the film room at the house and just watching ball nonstop. So, he’s a junkie, he’s ate up with it, and a great addition.”
Markus Strong, DL, Union County High School (Lake Butler, Florida)
Stars: 3
About: Strong committed and signed with the Sooners on Wednesday. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive lineman is the No. 1257-ranked player nationally and No. 135 defensive lineman. Strong received an OU offer on Oct. 30.
Erik McCarty, ATH, McAlester High School (McAlester, Oklahoma)
Stars: 3
About: McCarty played extensive snaps at running back and safety in high school. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect is the No. 10-ranked player in the state. He committed to the Sooners on Jan. 29 over the likes of Baylor, Kansas State and Nebraska.
Kalib Hicks, RB, Billy Ryan High School (Denton, Texas)
Stars: 3
About: Hicks, who committed to OU on June 15, stands 5-foot-11, 195 pounds. He is ranked the No. 35 running back and No. 529 player nationally, and the No. 81 player in Texas. He rushed for 3,217 yards and 31 touchdowns in his high school career, according to MaxPreps. Hicks also held offers from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas and Auburn.
“Week in and week out, he was the best player on the field," Venables said. "Just tremendous power and strength, runs through trash very well, really runs behind his pads. Great young man who ran with toughness.”
Lewis Carter, LB, Tampa Catholic High School (Tampa, Florida)
Stars: 4
About: Carter, who committed to OU on July 16, finished his high school career with 333 total tackles — 10 for loss — and 10.5 sacks, according to MaxPreps. The 6-foot, 205-pound defender is ranked the No. 12 linebacker and No. 157 overall player nationally, and the No. 38 player in Florida. Carter also held offers from Auburn, Clemson, North Carolina and Arizona State.
“In my opinion, Lewis Carter was a top-five linebacker in the country,” Venables said. “With his speed and instincts and agility, he’s every bit as good a running back as he is a linebacker.”
Makari Vickers, S, Robert F Munroe Day School (Quincy, Florida)
Stars: 4
About: Vickers committed to the Sooners on Aug. 26. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect is ranked the No. 6 safety and No. 89 overall player nationally. Vickers also held offers from Alabama, Michigan and Arizona State.
Keyon Brown, WR, James Rickards High School (Tallahassee, Florida)
Stars: 4
About: Brown committed to OU on June 5. The 6-foot-2, 188-pound recruit is ranked as the No. 48 receiver, No. 347 player nationally and No. 65 player in Florida. He held offers from Auburn, Alabama and Florida State.
“I love those two guys and what they can do on the perimeter," Lebby said of Brown and fellow signee Jaquaize Pettaway. "To me, you look at size-speed ratio for both those guys and it’s elite. Incredible ball skills and great toughness. Can be combo guys and be able to move all over the field. ... It’ll be fun with them.”
Jackson Arnold, QB, Denton Guyer High School (Denton, Texas)
Stars: 5
About: Arnold committed to OU on Jan. 24 and became the first high school pledge of the Brent Venables era. The No. 4-ranked quarterback of the 2023 cycle is also the No. 7 player nationally and top-ranked player in Texas. The high school graduate garnered 57 total touchdowns and only two interceptions as a senior.
"We always talk about being able to see a guy’s competitive spirit on tape," Lebby said. "To me, you don't have to get around Jackson to know that he loves football. You can put on 10 plays and understand real quickly that this guy's ultra-competitive and loves ball, and so that's what you want.
"It jumps off the tape, his toughness, his energy, his passion, his leadership, all of it. You can see it watching the tape, which is exactly what we want."
Jaquaize Pettaway, WR, Langham Creek High School (Houston)
Stars: 4
About: Pettaway committed to the Sooners on July 6 and stayed true to his pledge despite wide receivers coach Cale Gundy’s departure from the program in the preseason. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound prospect is ranked as the No. 11 receiver and No. 66 player nationally, and the No. 12 player in Texas. Mississippi, Texas, Arizona State and Arkansas were among Pettaway’s other offers.
Cayden Green, OT, Lee's Summit North High School (Lee's Summit, Missouri)
Stars: 4
About: Green, OU’s top-ranked offensive line recruit in 2023, committed on July 8. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound recruit is the No. 80-ranked player nationally and No. 9 offensive tackle. He held offers from the likes of LSU, Florida, Notre Dame, USC and Tennessee.
“Cayden obviously is as highly recruited as there is on the (offensive) line," Lebby said. "Can do a lot of different things, but just a massive guy that knows how to play tough and mean and physical and is incredibly athletic.”
Samuel Omosigho, LB, Crandall High School (Crandall, Texas)
Stars: 4
About: Omosigho committed to Oklahoma on June 30 over Florida. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound recruit was a former receiver, and rose from a three-star recruit to one of the top-ranked linebackers in the country after his senior season. Omosigho is the No. 93 player nationally and is the No. 7-ranked linebacker overall.
“He's a tremendous athlete and an even better person that comes from a fantastic family," Roof said. "To see where he fits in, obviously he’s going to be a linebacker.
"We're still evaluating things as far as the best spot for him and some of that we won't know until he gets here.… When you're out in space and everything comes at you from one direction, that's a little bit easier to play than when you're in situations where actions are coming at you from both directions. I think it's easier to play as a freshman the further away from the ball you are, but we'll see what happens.”
Jacobe Johnson, ATH, Mustang High School (Mustang, Oklahoma)
Stars: 4
About: Johnson committed to OU on Aug. 13. The 6-foot-3, 183-pound recruit, who plays wide receiver and defensive back, is ranked as the No. 4 athlete and No. 91 overall player nationally. He’s considered the No. 2 player in Oklahoma and also excels on the basketball court. Johnson was also courted by Alabama, Michigan, Stanford and Arkansas.
Logan Howland, OT, Hun School (Princeton, New Jersey)
Stars: 3
About: Howland committed to OU on July 9. The 6-foot-7, 280-pound prospect is the No. 36 offensive tackle nationally, and No. 491 overall player. A former tight end, Howland transitioned to offensive line his junior year and earned offers from Iowa, Michigan, Penn State and Miami.
“He’s a real tackle. He’s a real tackle body," Lebby said. "He’s got great length; he’s got great athleticism. ... Logan, his best ball is ahead. He’s played (offensive) line for one year and it’s a guy that’s got a chance to be an elite tackle. So, excited about him.”
Ashton Sanders, DL, Cathedral High School (Los Angeles)
Stars: 3
About: Sanders committed to OU on Nov. 20. He ranks as the No. 63 defensive lineman, No. 51 player in California and No. 583 player nationally. The 6-foot-1, 270-pound recruit chose the Sooners over the likes of California, Wisconsin, Arizona State and Colorado.
“At one point, I think he was 350 pounds and decided that wasn't a good weight for him, that he needed to do something about it because he wasn't playing like he wanted to and did," Roof said. "Man, you're talking about some respect for a guy who can make a decision like that, because that's tough.
"Think about how many sizes of clothes difference that is, right? So, his parents probably had to buy him a whole new set of clothes 80 pounds later, and that says a lot about his commitment to him being as good as he can be, to me.”
Taylor Wein, EDGE, Nolensville High School (Nolensville, Tennessee)
Stars: 3
About: Wein is ranked the No. 56 edge rusher and No. 587 player nationally, as well as the No. 19 player in Tennessee. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound recruit committed to Oklahoma on Nov. 21. Cincinnati, Mississippi, Oklahoma State and Southern California also offered Wein.
Kade McIntyre, ATH, Archbishop Bergan High School (Fremont, Nebraska)
Stars: 3
About: McIntyre is widely regarded as a future tight end. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound product is the No. 43-ranked athlete nationally and No. 645 player overall. He committed on June 13, and chose OU over the likes of Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Tennessee.
“Kade was a guy from the get-go interested in playing offense and we thought he was going to be a great fit for us," Lebby said. "Got a great skill set, tough, athletic guy that we can do a lot with. So, he’s gonna fit really well.”
Derrick LeBlanc, DL, Osceola High School (Kissimmee, Florida)
Stars: 4
About: LeBlanc chose the Sooners over the likes of Florida, Penn State, Alabama and Arizona on July 28. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound recruit is ranked as the No. 20 defensive lineman, No. 155 player nationally and No. 37 player in Florida. He will participate in the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game.
“Derek LeBlanc is a technician," Venables said. "He's got an old soul to him. As a young man, I think he's been here like 10 times. Just a very relationship driven young man.”
Daeh McCullough, S, St. Joseph’s High School (South Bend, Indiana)
Stars: 4
About: McCullough flipped his commitment from Cincinnati to Oklahoma on Dec. 12. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound defensive back is ranked the No. 36 safety and No. 391 player nationally and the No. 4 player in Indiana. His brother Dasan, a standout freshman linebacker at Indiana this season, is joining him at OU via transfer. Indiana, Arizona State and Arkansas were among his other suitors.
Phil Picciotti, LB, IMG Academy (Perkasie, Pennsylvania)
Stars: 3
About: Picciotti, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker, committed to OU on July 4. He transferred to IMG Academy for his senior season. Picciotti is the No. 47-ranked linebacker in the 2023 class and No. 538 player overall. He held offers from the likes of Auburn, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and Wisconsin.
“I felt like (Picciotti) was one of the most violent middle linebackers,” Venables said. “You just can't block this guy. Violent hands, great instincts."
