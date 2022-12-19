OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, Marvin Mims, Brayden Willis interviews after Sooners practice

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, wide receiver Marvin Mims, tight end Brayden Willis, defensive ends Ethan Downs and Reggie Grimes, running backs Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes, and defensive linemen Gracen Halton and Isaiah Coe said the Sooners are focused on ending the season on a high note against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29 in Orlando.
Watch what they said in interviews after Monday's practice here:
#Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel discussed bowl practice and returning to Orlando after practice on Monday. WATCH some of what he said here: pic.twitter.com/R5sMhJac87— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) December 20, 2022
#Sooners tight end Brayden Willis discussed being back at practice and getting invited to the Senior Bowl. Here’s some of what he said: pic.twitter.com/WfhmxKPmSU— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) December 20, 2022
#Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims discussed being undecided about his future plans. Here’s some of what he said: pic.twitter.com/Tvx6ajQ9mB— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) December 20, 2022
#Sooners defensive end Ethan Downs discussed the importance of ending the season on a high note and what to expect from Florida State’s offense. Here’s some of what he said: pic.twitter.com/DTJJg4cjti— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) December 20, 2022
#Sooners freshman running back Gavin Sawchuk discussed getting more reps in practice ahead of bowl game. Here’s some of what he said: pic.twitter.com/swd7IQVW9H— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) December 20, 2022
#Sooners freshman defensive lineman Gracen Halton discussed getting more reps in practice ahead of the Cheez-It Bowl vs. Florida State. Here’s some of what he said: pic.twitter.com/qjAPkACMzt— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) December 20, 2022
#Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes discussed preparing for the bowl game after practice on Monday. Here’s some of what he said: pic.twitter.com/Q3KnbxGOZw— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) December 20, 2022
#Sooners defensive end Reggie Grimes discussed what it’s like to be back at practice preparing for a bowl game. Here’s some of what he said: pic.twitter.com/0he5ZJ3bJv— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) December 20, 2022
#Sooners defensive lineman Isaiah Coe discussed freshman Gracen Halton’s development. Here’s some of what he said: pic.twitter.com/LCsiolwbRY— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) December 20, 2022
