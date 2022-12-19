 Skip to main content
OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, Marvin Mims, Brayden Willis interviews after Sooners practice

  • Updated
  • 0
Dillon Gabriel

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the game against Texas Tech in Lubbock on Nov. 26.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, wide receiver Marvin Mims, tight end Brayden Willis, defensive ends Ethan Downs and Reggie Grimes, running backs Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes, and defensive linemen Gracen Halton and Isaiah Coe said the Sooners are focused on ending the season on a high note against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29 in Orlando. 

Watch what they said in interviews after Monday's practice here:

