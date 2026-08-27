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...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The following statement was issued by the Oklahoma Department of
Environmental Quality.

An Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued for Friday, August 28
for the Oklahoma City Metropolitan area due to expected high
concentrations of ozone.

Public Health Recommendations: Persons with existing heart or
respiratory ailments should reduce physical exertion and outdoor
activity.

The general public is encouraged to help alleviate the problem by
reducing vehicle miles traveled by riding the bus, carpooling, or
avoiding unnecessary trips. The public is also asked to avoid
refueling during the morning and early afternoon hours, and to avoid
the use of two cycle engines such as lawn mowers, motorcycles, weed
trimmers, and outboard engines. It is also advised to limit outdoor
burning.

To view the latest air quality map, visit airnow.gov or the AirNow
app.

For hourly updates on concentrations and possible health warnings,
telephone the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality at
405-702-4100. For more information on health effects, call the
American Lung Association of Oklahoma at 405-748-4674

Oklahoma voter turnout increases in August runoff

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Early Election Voting 2026

Voting booths during early voting at Sooner Mall on Aug. 21, 2026.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Major races for statewide offices, plus two state questions, attracted higher-than-usual voter turnout for Tuesday’s runoff elections. 

More than 371,000 Republicans cast ballots in the GOP primary runoff for governor between the winner Mike Mazzei and Attorney General Gentner Drummond, according to Tuesday’s election results. That represents about 29% of the 1.29 million registered Republicans in Oklahoma.

The last time Oklahoma saw a gubernatorial race go to a runoff was in 2018, when over 302,000 Republican voters decided between eventual Gov. Kevin Stitt and Mick Cornett.

More than 360,600 people voted in Tuesday’s GOP runoff for state superintendent, which Robert Franklin won. That’s far more than the previous two times Republican superintendent candidates went to runoffs in 2022 and 2018.

Nonpartisan state questions, open to voters of any party, received the greatest number of votes Tuesday.

Over 535,500 Oklahomans voted on State Question 846, which enshrines voter identification requirements in the state Constitution. The measure passed with about 55% of the vote.

About 7,000 fewer people voted on State Question 844, but those that did overwhelmingly rejected it by 74%. The ballot measure would have allowed state lawmakers to change how much they reimburse public schools and local governments for a manufacturing tax break.

August elections typically attract fewer voters than more well-known dates in June and November. That trend continued.

In June, more than 630,400 voters decided on an unsuccessful state question that sought to raise Oklahoma’s minimum wage.

The nine-candidate Republican primary for governor drew 403,000 votes in the June election.

Although runoff turnout was elevated this year, it still represents a fraction of the total number of registered voters in Oklahoma.

About 22% of the state’s 2.4 million registered voters cast ballots on the measure enshrining voter identification in the state Constitution.

Democrats had an even lower turnout rate, only 21%, for their sole partisan statewide primary, a U.S. Senate race between the eventual winner N’Kiyla Jasmine Thomas and Jim Priest. About 616,000 Oklahomans are registered as Democrats, according to the state Election Board.

Independents and Libertarians were barred from voting in the partisan primary races, as neither Republicans nor Democrats opened their elections to them.

Oklahoma Voice is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and donations focused on delivering state government news. The Voice maintains full editorial independence. For more stories by Oklahoma Voice go to oklahomavoice.com.

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