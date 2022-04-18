OU morning news: Women's gymnastics wins NCAA Championship

OU to implement 3 percent salary increase for benefits-eligible employees pending Board of Regents' approval
OU Human Relations announced Friday that the university will implement a three percent salary increase for all benefits-eligible employees at all three campuses, pending approval by the OU Board of Regents. An OU HR email reads the increase will apply to all full and part-time benefits-eligible employees who have “satisfactory performance” with a current hire date before Jan. 1, 2022. The increase will go into effect July 1 for OU Norman 12-month staff and faculty, July 2 for OU Norman hourly employees, July 3 for OU Health Sciences Center employees, Aug. 1 for OU Norman 9/12 faculty, and Aug. 16 for Norman 9/9 faculty, according to the email.
Monday, April 18
Tuesday, April 19
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Wichita State
Wednesday, April 20
6:30 p.m.: Softball @ North Texas — Denton, TX
Thursday, April 21
Men's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX
Women's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX
Friday, April 22
6 p.m.: Baseball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS
6:30 p.m.: Softball vs. Iowa State
8 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information
Men's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX
Women's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX
Women's golf @ Big 12 Stroke Championship — Houston, TX
Rowing @ Lake Wheeler Invite — Raleigh, NC
Track and field vs. John Jacobs Invitational
Saturday, April 23
1 p.m.: Soccer @ Arkansas — Fayetteville, AR
1 p.m.: Softball vs. Iowa State
2 p.m.: Baseball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS
3 p.m.: Football Spring Game
8 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information
Men's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX
Women's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX
Women's golf @ Big 12 Stroke Championship — Houston, TX
Rowing @ Lake Wheeler Invite — Raleigh, NC
Track and field vs. John Jacobs Invitational
