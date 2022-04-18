 Skip to main content
OU morning news: Women's gymnastics wins NCAA Championship

OU flag

An OU flag in front of the Bizzell Memorial Library on July 8, 2020.

OU to implement 3 percent salary increase for benefits-eligible employees pending Board of Regents' approval

OU Human Relations announced Friday that the university will implement a three percent salary increase for all benefits-eligible employees at all three campuses, pending approval by the OU Board of Regents. An OU HR email reads the increase will apply to all full and part-time benefits-eligible employees who have “satisfactory performance” with a current hire date before Jan. 1, 2022. The increase will go into effect July 1 for OU Norman 12-month staff and faculty, July 2 for OU Norman hourly employees, July 3 for OU Health Sciences Center employees, Aug. 1 for OU Norman 9/12 faculty, and Aug. 16 for Norman 9/9 faculty, according to the email.

Sooners celebrate

The Sooners celebrate during the meet against Florida, Utah and Auburn in the 2022 NCAA women's gymnastics championship final on April 16.

'Fighters 'till the end': OU women's gymnastics comes from behind to win 5th NCAA Championship, motivated by skeptical preseason prediction

 
“If there is a year when it is actually safe to predict Oklahoma not winning, this is the year,” the highlighted white parchment read.
 
Moments earlier, Ragan Smith had proved that prediction wrong by dialing in and transferring her focus solely to nailing her beam routine and bringing home the Sooners’ fifth NCAA championship. Holding no awareness of the four teams’ running marks, the former U.S. National Team Member and Olympic alternate delivered a near-perfect score in the biggest meet of her gymnastics career. With practically no lapse in time, Smith sprinted into a hug with Kindler, her teammates and assistant coaches, who’d all but clinched the national championship win.

OU women's gymnastics win 5th NCAA championship

View the full gallery here.

Monday, April 18

Monday, April 18

Tuesday, April 19

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Wichita State

Wednesday, April 20

6:30 p.m.: Softball @ North Texas — Denton, TX

Thursday, April 21

Men's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX

Women's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX

Friday, April 22

6 p.m.: Baseball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS

6:30 p.m.: Softball vs. Iowa State

8 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information

Men's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX

Women's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX

Women's golf @ Big 12 Stroke Championship — Houston, TX

Rowing @ Lake Wheeler Invite — Raleigh, NC

Track and field vs. John Jacobs Invitational

Saturday, April 23

1 p.m.: Soccer @ Arkansas — Fayetteville, AR

1 p.m.: Softball vs. Iowa State

2 p.m.: Baseball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS

3 p.m.: Football Spring Game

8 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information

Men's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX

Women's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX

Women's golf @ Big 12 Stroke Championship — Houston, TX

Rowing @ Lake Wheeler Invite — Raleigh, NC

Track and field vs. John Jacobs Invitational

If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.

