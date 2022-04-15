 Skip to main content
Sooners in the NBA: Trae Young scores 38 points to help Hawks beat Cavaliers in Play-in Tournament, clinch No. 8 seed in NBA Playoffs

Trae Young

Former OU basketball player Trae Young plays for the Atlanta Hawks in their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

With the Atlanta Hawks’ season on the line, former Oklahoma guard Trae Young stepped up and carried his team to a playoff berth with an 107-101 Play-In Tournament win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

Young led the Hawks to the victory via a 38-point, nine-assist performance in 40 minutes. That included a 32-point second half that saw the Hawks mount a 10-point halftime deficit. Young is the only Hawks player to score over 30 points in a single half of a playoff game in at least 25 seasons, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The Hawks salvaged their season after winning two consecutive Play-In Tournament games with a 132-103 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, April 13. Young scored 24 points on 8-of-24 shooting and collected 11 assists in that win.

The Hawks are now officially the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and will play the top-seeded Miami Heat (53-29) in a first round series matchup.

Young enters his second consecutive playoff trip, with last season marking the Hawks making the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2015 before losing to the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

