OU baseball: Sooners defeat Pacific 7-3 to open nonconference weekend at home

Oklahoma (20-12, 4-5 Big 12) defeated Pacific (11-21) 7-3 in the first of three nonconference games this weekend on Thursday in Norman.
Freshman infielder Jackson Nicklaus, redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham, redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks and freshman outfielder John Spikerman all produced two hits at the plate. They combined for five runs and two RBIs.
Redshirt freshman Cade Horton got his first collegiate start on the mound, giving up a hit and two walks. The right-hander struck out two in four innings in the win.
Sophomore Carson Atwood, redshirt sophomore Chazz Martinez, freshman Aaron Calhoun, freshman Keegan Allen and redshirt junior Jaret Godman pitched the final five frames. The group combined for six strikeouts and allowed three runs on seven hits.
The Sooners broke the deadlock in the fourth inning with an RBI single through the right side by Crooks that scored Graham. Redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson reached home on a wild pitch in the same frame.
In his first career start, Spikerman reached home on a sacrifice fly ball by Graham in the fifth inning. Pacific catcher Jeremy Lea hit the only home run of the night off of Atwood in the fifth inning to cut the Sooners’ lead to 3-1.
OU responded in the bottom of the frame with four runs of its own. Redshirt sophomore pinch runner Kendall Pettis scored on a sacrifice fly ball by freshman infielder Wallace Clark. Then, Robertson ripped a three-RBI double down the left field line.
Lea knocked in two more runs in the ninth inning with a single up the middle.
Oklahoma continues its nonconference weekend slate against Lamar at 6:30 on April 15 in Norman.
