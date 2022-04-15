OU Giving Day 2022 sets new one-day fundraising record, surpasses $10 million goal

OU set a new one-day fundraising record on Giving Day, surpassing its $10 million goal with a total of $11,043,083 raised, according to a Friday release.
The university received 2,978 gifts from faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends across 41 different states during its 24-hour digital fundraising event Thursday.
Donations from the event goes to support various areas including fine arts, OU Athletics, student affairs, student organizations, scholarships and research across all three OU campuses, according to the release.
“The support that we received through OU Giving Day will have an extraordinary impact on the lives of our students and help us build upon a legacy more than 130 years in the making,” OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said in the release.
Giving Day hosts various challenges for student organizations, departments and more to accomplish in order to receive prizes to support their areas. This year, the most dollars raised winner was OU College of Law, and the most unique donor winner was KGOU.
Most gifts for the athletics team went to OU softball, with OU baseball coming in second. The most dollars for student organizations went to the Pride of Oklahoma, and Sooner Off Road came in second.
“Our campus communities joined together to promote and celebrate the great work that happens every day at (OU),” Vice President and Chief Advancement Officer for the OU foundation Amy Noah said in the release. “OU is truly a special place, and yesterday was a testament to the loyalty and commitment that is felt by so many across our state and beyond.”
