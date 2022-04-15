OU to implement 3 percent salary increase for benefits-eligible employees pending Board of Regents' approval

OU Human Relations announced Friday that the university will implement a three percent salary increase for all benefits-eligible employees at all three campuses, pending approval by the OU Board of Regents.
An OU HR email reads the increase will apply to all full and part-time benefits-eligible employees who have “satisfactory performance” with a current hire date before Jan. 1, 2022.
The increase will go into effect July 1 for OU Norman 12-month staff and faculty, July 2 for OU Norman hourly employees, July 3 for OU Health Sciences Center employees, Aug. 1 for OU Norman 9/12 faculty, and Aug. 16 for Norman 9/9 faculty, according to the email.
The increase will be administered automatically, the email reads. Personnel requests for salary increases or reclassification of eligible employees will not be accepted between May 1 to June 30.
Employees ineligible for the increase include temporary employees, PEAK personnel, student employees, staff and faculty under a current Performance Improvement Plan or whose 2021 performance rating was “unsatisfactory,” post-docs at OUHSC, graduate assistants and medical residents, according to the email. Individuals in these classifications performing “satisfactorily” remain eligible for increases at the discretion of their supervisor and are subject to department resources and may need to be submitted via Electronic Personnel Action Forms.
