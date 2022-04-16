OU women's gymnastics: Sooners win NCAA Championship; score 198.200 to overcome Florida, Utah, Auburn for program's 5th title

FORT WORTH — No. 1 Oklahoma was crowned national champions for the fifth time in school history after winning the NCAA Championship Final competition with a score of 198.200 on Saturday afternoon.
The Sooners finished just ahead of No. 2 Florida, which placed runner-up with a 198.0875. No. 4 Utah placed third with a 197.7500, while No. 7 Auburn placed fourth with a 197.3500.
OU started on floor, where sophomore Bell Johnson opened with a 9.85. For the final floor routine of her career, fifth-year senior Carly Woodard also tallied a 9.85 before freshman Danae Fletcher posted a 9.875.
In the No. 4 spot, freshman Danielle Sievers scored a 9.875, before two slip ups from freshman Jordan Bowers and junior Ragan Smith, who scored a 9.65 and 9.7375, respectively.
After Bowers and Smith stepped just out of bounds on their routines, the Sooners trailed in last place with a 49.1875 heading into the second event.
Senior Allie Stern fittingly started on vault, tallying a 9.9 which led to a 9.975 from sophomore Katherine LeVasseur. Then, Bowers bounced back with a 9.9375 before Sievers added a 9.85. In the No. 5 position, senior Olivia Trautman notched a 9.9625 and Fletcher followed to anchor OU with a 9.8875.
The Sooners posted their highest vault score ever in an NCAA Championship meet with a 49.6625, springing them to third place behindUtah and Florida.
Entering the third rotation on bars, Oklahoma’s highest ranked event, Sievers opened with a career-high 9.975. LeVasseur followed with a stuck landing for a 9.9375, priming a 9.9 from Trautman. Directly after, Smith earned a 9.825 before Bowers delivered a 9.95.
Sophomore Audrey Davis closed out the event with a 9.9625, handing the Sooners a .200 first place lead over Florida. Oklahoma scored a 49.7250 on the event, marking it the highest score ever on an event in the NCAA Championships.
In the final rotation on beam, junior Jenna Dunn started for the Sooners and posted a 9.85 before Trautman and LeVasseur added a pair of 9.9s. Davis followed with a 9.9375 which led to the final routine of Woodard’s career, where she posted a 9.925. To conclude the meet, Smith tallied a 9.9625.
With the victory, OU avenged regular season losses to Utah and Florida and clinched its first title since 2019.
