OU baseball: Sooners fall to Lamar 14-11 at home

  • Updated
  • 0
Jake Bennett

Redshirt sophomore left-handed pitcher Jake Bennett during the game against New Orleans on March 18.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (20-13, 4-5 Big 12) fell to Lamar (22-13) 14-11 in Norman on Friday. 

The Sooners allowed 20 hits and a combined nine runs in the fifth and sixth innings OU outscored Lamar 7-2 from then on but were unable to overcome the deficit. 

Redshirt sophomore Jake Bennett gave up nine hits and six earned runs in 4.2 innings. The left-hander struck out two batters and struggled to produce outs in the loss.

Redshirt junior Ben Abram, sophomore Carter Campbell, redshirt sophomore Javier Ramos, freshman Colton Sundloff, sophomore Jett Lodes and graduate transfer Trevin Michael threw the remaining 4.1 innings. The group allowed 11 hits, seven earned runs and struck out two batters. 

Redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway and redshirt freshman designated hitter Cade Horton led the way offensively with three hits and three RBIs each. Redshirt junior outfielder Brett Squires added two hits, including his third home run of the season. 

Bennett surrendered five hits and four runs in the fifth inning before being relieved by Abram. 

OU then responded with a four-run inning. Squires put the Sooners on the board with a three-run home run to left field in the fifth inning. Freshman infielder Wallace Clark reached home on a groundout by redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson to cut the deficit to 7-4. 

Lamar answered with a five-run inning in the sixth inning. Abram and Campbell surrendered a combined five runs on six hits, including five consecutive hits with two outs. 

OU added a run in the sixth inning when Clark singled up the middle to score Crooks.

Ramos allowed an RBI single to left field in the seventh inning before OU responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Robertson reached home on a double and Crooks and Tredaway scored on wild pitches in consecutive at-bats to cut the Cardinal lead to 13-8. 

Lamar added another run in the eighth inning. Tredaway responded with the Sooners second three-run shot of the game, cutting the lead to 14-11, but it wasn’t enough.

Oklahoma continues their homestand against Pacific in a nonconference game at 11 a.m. on April 16 at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman.

