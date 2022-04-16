OU softball: Sooners fall to No. 18 Texas 4-2; lose 1st game of NCAA-record start to season

No. 1 Oklahoma (38-1, 8-1 Big 12) fell to No. 18 Texas (31-12-1, 7-2 Big 12) 4-2 in Austin on Saturday.
The loss ended OU’s 38-game winning streak, which established a new NCAA record for best start to a Division I season.
Freshman right-hander Jordy Bahl pitched six innings and struck out nine batters but allowed four runs on eight hits in the loss.
The Sooners’ only runs came via junior catcher Kinzie Hansen, who clubbed a two-run home run in the seventh inning. Sophomore utility Jayda Coleman was the only other Sooner to register a hit, as the lineup went 2-for-23 on the day.
𝐍𝐨𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐲𝐞𝐭.T7 | OU 2, UT 4 pic.twitter.com/mFuVARmuqr— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 16, 2022
The Longhorns scored the first run in the bottom of the fifth inning. During the sixth inning, infielder Mia Scott slapped a three-RBI double to score infielder Janae Jefferson, Gilbert and infielder Alyssa Washington.
Next, OU faces North Texas (25-9) at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, in Denton, Texas.
