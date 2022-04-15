 Skip to main content
OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule No. 18 Texas 9-1 in 5 innings to claim series

  • Updated
  • 0
Alyssa Brito

Sophomore utility Alyssa Brito during the game against Iowa on March 20.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (38-0, 8-0 Big 12) run-ruled No. 18 Texas (30-12-1, 6-2 Big 12) 9-1 in five innings on Friday.

Sophomore utility Alyssa Brito went 3-for-3, hammering two home runs and slapping three RBIs to lead OU’s hitters. Redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns and junior outfielder Rylie Boone followed with two RBIs each.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Nicole May pitched 2.1 innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out one batter. Redshirt senior right-hander Hope Trautwein relieved May to pitch the final 2.2 innings, tallying one strikeout and allowing two hits.

In the top of the second inning, sophomore utility Jayda Coleman drove in the first run following a throwing error. Afterward, Longhorns catcher JJ Smith launched a solo home run to right centerfield to tie the score 1-1.

Brito responded in the third inning with her own solo home run to centerfield. Then, in the fourth inning, Johns’ RBI single drove  in junior catcher Kinzie Hansen to put OU on top 3-1.

The Sooners scored six runs during the top of the fifth inning. First, Brito blasted another solo home run to left centerfield. Then, senior infielder Grace Lyons bunted an RBI single to score sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings. Freshman outfielder Hannah Coor plated another run after Johns was walked.

Moments later, Boone roped a two-RBI single that ran in Coleman and Lyons. Brito swatted an RBI single to score Johns for the final run of the game.

Next, OU will face off with the Longhorns at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 in Austin for the final game of the teams’ conference series. 

