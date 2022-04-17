OU men's golf: No. 1 Sooners finish 1st at Thunderbird Collegiate; tie program record with 5th event win of season

No. 1 Oklahoma took first place in its final tournament of the regular season on Saturday at the Thunderbird Collegiate at Papago Golf Course in Phoenix, Arizona.
With the win, the Sooners clinched a school-record tying fifth tournament victory of the season. OU (821, -31) topped No. 4 Arizona State (826, -26), No. 7 Texas Tech (830, -22) and No. 2 Oklahoma State (836, -16) and No. 5 North Carolina (840, -12) among the contest’s top five finishers.
The Sooners were behind after the first two rounds and needed to overcome a four stroke deficit over the final nine holes to leave with the win. All-Americans Chris Gotterup and Logan McAllister helped turn the tide for the Sooners with birdies on hole nine, and the rest of the team joined the fun on the final five holes, shooting four birdies to stave off a late ASU push.
"Just a great team win," head coach Ryan Hybl said in a press release after the event. "Everyone pitched in this week and we felt good as an entire squad all week long. It's very difficult to come to someone else's home course and beat them. We're fortunate to have been able to get the job done against some really good teams."
𝗧𝗶𝘁𝗹𝗲 𝗧𝗼𝘄𝗻: 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻Closed the regular season on a high note 🎶#Sooners | #ChampU pic.twitter.com/rM1qNQ1tJG— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) April 16, 2022
Gotterup finished inside the top 10 after a fantastic Saturday. He shot the second lowest total of the day on Saturday with a 65, good for six under par. He shot a 202 over the course of the tournament, good for a fourth place finish individually.
“My round was solid today,” Gotterup said in the release. “I really had it going all day and just had a few silly bogeys but I made enough birdies to make up for it. It was nice to get some momentum for myself as well as we head into the postseason.”
Senior Logan McAllister joined Gotterup inside the top 10 with a ninth place finish. He shot a 205 overall, good for eight under par. Through the final 18 holes, McAllister did not shoot above par once, and managed three birdies.
Redshirt freshman Stephen Campbell Jr. finished with sole possession of 16th place. He carded a 209 overall, good for four under par. Freshman Drew Goodman also finished inside the top 20, grabbing a share of 17th place. He shot a 210 overall, good for three under par.
Sophomore Ben Lorenz and senior Patrick Welch rounded out the team, each holding a share of 53rd place. They both shot a 217 overall, good for four above par.
OU has now tied its 2018 and 2021 teams with five regular season victories, although the 2022 team has competed in four and five fewer events than the respective co-record holders.
This year's team is in line to shatter the program's scoring record vs. par and entered the week at -7.47 vs. par on the season, more than a half stroke better than the previous record. The Sooners have shot 25 under par or better in four of their last five tournaments, including a team record 59-under par at the Puerto Rico classic in February.
Oklahoma will now look forward to the Big 12 Championship from April 25-27 at Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas.
