OU football: Ahead of SEC transition, Sooners’ athletics department seeks bids for new LED lighting at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

OU’s athletic department is seeking bids for lighting replacements at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, The Daily learned from a request for proposal posted by the university this week.
The university noted it wants all of the current lights to be replaced with LED fixtures. The proposal includes the desire for “active lighting” and “light shows,” which provide “great fan experiences,” according to the document.
The university seeks to have the lighting upgrade complete by Aug. 3, a month before the Sooners’ 2022 season opener against UTEP on Sept. 3.
The new lights must be in accordance with the NCAA’s Best Lighting Practices for national championship or final site games, according to the document. The guidelines provide “quality” final site broadcasts, according to the NCAA. The light changes must follow a variety of measurements to meet the recommendations.
The existing light poles around OU's stadium will be overhauled to support LED lighting, rather than being replaced.
Oklahoma is planning to enter the Southeastern Conference ahead of the 2025 season. Recently, multiple SEC schools such as Alabama, Auburn and Tennessee have introduced LED lights at their respective stadiums.
We’ve been waiting for this. Welcome to Bryant-Denny Stadium. It’s time to light it up!! 😉 #RollTide #BamaGameday pic.twitter.com/K6hDqRMYnu— The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) October 20, 2019
Athletic director Joe Castiglione addressed in November, in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC, OU’s broader strategic investments ahead of the SEC move.
“With the big transition ahead, we want to be prepared,” Castiglione said on Nov. 29. “We’re not going to wait until we step in the SEC and start thinking about that. So we’ve already started on campus visits, and other institutions. We’ve been to four or five already. Everybody has been very open and welcoming to sharing information.
“... Finding out how we stack up and where we need to continue to make improvements, and then what our future plans are and how those relate to our ability to compete with the best.”
Kickoff time for OU’s home and season opener against UTEP has yet to be announced. The Sooners’ annual spring game will be played at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.