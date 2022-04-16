OU baseball: Sooners defeat Pacific 10-2, catcher Hudson Polk comes up home run shy of cycle

Oklahoma (21-13, 4-5 Big 12) defeated Pacific (22-14) 10-2 in Norman on Saturday.
Sophomore catcher Hudson Polk led the Sooners with three hits and two RBIs in the contest and finished just a home run shy of the cycle.
Redshirt sophomore right-hander David Sandlin started on the mound for the Sooners. Sandlin allowed one run on five hits and walked three through six innings while striking out five.
The Sooners claimed the first run of the game on a single by redshirt junior utility Brett Squires to score redshirt freshman infielder Cade Horton and give OU a 1-0 lead in the second inning. A double by Polk later in the frame plated Squires to make it 2-0 Oklahoma.
Sandlin surrendered one run in the fourth inning to cut the Sooners’ lead in half before recording a strikeout to end the inning.
Oklahoma added to its lead in the fourth inning on a triple by Polk to score Squires and put OU up 3-1. A groundout by freshman infielder Jackson Nicklaus scored Polk to extend OU’s lead to 4-1. Redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway then doubled in redshirt sophomore infielders Blake Robertson and Peyton Graham to make it 6-1 Oklahoma.
A wild pitch by Pacific reliever Nick Swanson scored Squires from third base to extend Oklahoma’s lead to 7-1.
Sophomore left-hander Carter Campbell replaced Sandlin in the seventh inning and gave up one run to cut Oklahoma’s lead to five. Campbell was replaced by sophomore right-hander Carson Atwood in the eighth inning, and Atwood went on to finish the game for the Sooners.
The Sooners tacked on more runs in the eighth inning, scoring on a groundout by Horton to plate Tredaway, and a wild throw by Pacific catcher Jacob Weiss to score redshirt sophomore designated hitter Jimmy Crooks and make it 9-2 Oklahoma.
A wild pitch by pacific reliever Hunter Schilperoort scored redshirt sophomore outfielder Kendall Pettis, making it a 10-2 OU lead. Pettis came into the game in the bottom of the sixth inning as a pinch runner for Squires, and moved to left field for the remainder of the game, sliding freshman outfielder John Spikerman to right field.
The Sooners next face Wichita State in a standalone game at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 in Norman.
