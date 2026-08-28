Crosstown Clash moves away from playing at OU, focuses on 'investments' in Norman high schools

Since 1998, the Crosstown Clash has given Norman high school football players a chance to play on one of the state's biggest stages, but recent years have marked a shift.
Norman High and Norman North will meet Friday in their annual rivalry game, but for the third consecutive year, the game will not be played at Gaylord Family–Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, where the Crosstown Clash has been played 18 times throughout the rivalry’s history. Instead, the rivalry will be played at Harve Collins Stadium, Norman High's home.
Norman North athletic director Dusty Porch said the decision not to play the game at OU’s stadium was influenced by several factors, including increased costs.
“The cost of hosting the game at the stadium has increased significantly,” Porch said. “Because this game is one of the largest revenue-generating events for both high schools, the financial impact is an important consideration.”
Playing at their own stadiums allows the schools to retain the gate revenue for their athletic programs.
Norman Public Schools added that investments the district has made in its high school athletic facilities makes them more suitable for the Clash.
The district's $353.9 million bond proposal included more than $24 million for upgrades to Norman North's existing football stadium, which was primarily used for freshman and junior varsity games, to make it suitable for varsity competition. Norman High also recently unveiled changes to their stadium to create a stronger game day experience.
“These investments give both campuses the opportunity to host the Crosstown Clash in their own home facilities and create the high school atmosphere that makes this rivalry so special,” NPS wrote in a statement to the OU Daily.
According to Porch, investments in both schools' athletic facilities help the programs build cultures to support the rivalry.
“Now that Norman North has its own stadium, it is important for both schools to establish and strengthen traditions within their home facilities,” Porch said.
However, Porch also said that Norman North remains open to returning the Clash to Gaylord Family–Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in the future.
“We are grateful for the opportunities we have had to play at OU,” Porch said, “and we remain open to future conversations about returning the rivalry game to Gaylord Family–Oklahoma Memorial Stadium if the circumstances make sense for everyone involved.”
NPS expressed its gratitude for its longstanding partnership with OU in a statement.
“This decision is about taking advantage of the significant investments our community has made in both high schools while creating a strong game-day experience for our students and fans,” NPS wrote. “We remain grateful for our partnership with the University of Oklahoma.”
OU athletics communications declined to comment.
Dan Quinn, who has served as principal at both Norman High and Norman North, expects the rivalry to maintain its strong community impact, no matter the venue. Quinn was there back when Norman High split into two schools, creating two distinct identities.
Quinn said the Clash reunited the schools.
“Norman High was proud of itself being the old school, and Norman North was proud of itself being the new school, …” Quinn said. “It brought each school's individual community together for one night.”
Nearly three decades after the split, the schools have their own facilities that they take pride in, with the 2026 game at Harve Collins Stadium. Despite playing at OU’s stadium in the past, the rivalry still remains strong because, according to Quinn, the sentiment remains the same: competitors on Friday but one community through the week.
“They could be rivals on Friday night,” Quinn said, “but then come Saturday and Sunday (and) Monday, you'd see them out together.”
This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel.